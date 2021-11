(Sacramento, CA) — Sacramento could soon be the first city in the county to make housing a right. Mayor Darrell Steinberg has spearheaded a proposal to shelter the homeless. The City Council will discuss the details of the “right to housing” plan next week. If the proposal becomes city law, it would require Sacramento to offer homes to unsheltered people starting in 2023. Homeless individuals would have to accept one of two housing options. If they refuse, their encampments would be cleared by the city. Critics of the plan say it’s a roundabout way of dismantling homeless camps.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO