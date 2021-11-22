ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 things in tech you need to know today

By Michael Cogley
 7 days ago
1. Activision chief Bobby Kotick said he would consider leaving the company if he is unable to address its cultural issues rapidly. The game developer, best known for its Call of Duty franchise, has been hammered by allegations of sexual misconduct with some employees staging a walkout earlier in the month.

  • During a meeting of senior managers on Friday, Kotick stopped short of suggesting he would step down, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The embattled CEO has faced intense criticism over his handling of the allegations with some employees and investors pushing for his resignation.
  • Activision claims it has fired more than 20 employees due to the sexual harassment and discrimination allegations brought forth last month.

Here's the latest on the ongoing scandal at Activision.

2. Apple tells employees to speak openly about pay and conditions in an internal memo. The memo, which was shared with the iPhone-maker's 80,000 employees, comes after Apple workers went public with allegations of harassment and discrimination. Read more about the memo here.

3. Mark Zuckerberg's new 1,380-acre oceanfront estate has reignited anger over two centuries of Native Hawaiians being forced off their land. The Facebook chief's acquisitions point to the appropriation of Hawaiian land. Details of the controversy can be found here.

4. Britain will require new buildings to have charge points for electric vehicles installed in them. The move aims to add an extra 145,000 charging points within the decade. Read more about how the UK is pushing towards electrification here.

5. A former Facebook manager found the effectiveness of ads on the social media platform dropped massively since Apple's recent privacy crackdown. Tatenda Musapatike's Voter Formation Project said the effect of marketing campaigns had dropped by almost half. Here's how Apple privacy push is hitting Facebook.

6. The metaverse has been tipped to create an $8 trillion opportunity, but tech leaders are still describing it in vague terms. Executives have had different expectations for what the metaverse will be when asked during earnings calls. Here's what 14 of them said about the virtual reality world.

7. Uber is shaking up its transit team after a major US agency slammed the company's software. The ride-hailing giant eliminated 50 jobs from the group that worked on this technology. Read more about the overhaul here.

8. Facebook Messenger and Instagram's plans to introduce end-to-end encryption have been delayed. The encryption plans have now been pushed back to 2023 due to warnings from child safety campaigners, the Guardian reported.

9. Restaurants are turning to robotic servers because they can't get enough staff. Robots are able to deliver food, clear tables, and escort diners to their seats. See the robotic waiters in action here.

10. Elon Musk congratulated a space startup for reaching orbit for the first time. The SpaceX chief praised Californian firm Astra for hitting its orbit target. Details of the 43-foot rocket launch can be found here.

Comments / 1

