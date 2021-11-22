ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Jonathan P. Baird: How to respond to authoritarian threats? Just look to history

Concord Monitor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike many nations, America, for generations, has had a two-party political system. That has long been the norm. Sometimes Democrats would win and sometimes Republicans would prevail. That old normal may soon disappear because one party (the Republicans) has degenerated into an anti-democratic cabal. They want to eliminate the possibility that...

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Redlands Daily Facts

Authoritarian gaslighting

How can you tell if someone is messing with you? What’s the exact process you go through in your mind to determine what’s true and what isn’t?. It’s an important tool of survival. Every human being needs the ability to acquire and evaluate information, not merely accept someone else’s assertion uncritically. In Ronald Reagan’s words, “Trust, but verify.”
JOE BIDEN
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

What happens when the administration is hinged on the unhinged?

Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection in spectacular fashion, receiving 7 million fewer popular votes than the winner, Joe Biden. During the five weeks following the election on Nov. 3, Biden’s win withstood more than 60 failed court challenges, and by Dec. 14 each state had certified its final electoral count, thereby confirming Biden’s victory. “The electoral college has spoken,” Sen. Mitch McConnell said. “So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.” No conceivable formula or legal challenge to the election remained. Biden had beaten Trump. On Jan. 6, Congress would meet to confirm the electoral count, and on Jan. 20, the new president would be sworn in. Everyone expected the defeated president to eventually concede, but Donald Trump refused. Instead, as ABC newsman Jonathan Karl explains in “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show,” Trump chose to launch a violent insurrection that upended the peaceful transfer of power. Karl’s sobering, solid, account of Trump’s last year in office sheds new light on how the man who lost the presidency nearly succeeded in overthrowing the 2020 election. Anyone who thinks that “it can’t happen here,” ought to read this book.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Fox News

New York Times editorial writer hails 'Republicans we're thankful for': Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger among

New York Times editorial board member Michelle Cottle commemorated Thanksgiving with a piece hailing "The Republicans we're thankful for." "It has been a tough year for fans of American democracy. The sacking of the Capitol on Jan. 6 set the tone. Former President Donald Trump’s chokehold on the Republican Party continues to fuel its most unhinged impulses and elements. More than two-thirds of Republicans buy the lie that the 2020 election was stolen," Cottle began her piece on Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
fox40jackson.com

Rand Paul blasts Fauci: 'Astounding and alarming' to declare 'I represent science'

Dr. Anthony Fauci escalated his spat with some lawmakers over the nation’s COVID-19 response by claiming they oppose “science.”. Fauci has served as the face of the government’s pandemic response, putting him at odds with lawmakers who remain critical of that response. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kt., has frequently sparred with Fauci over various statements and policies the president’s chief medical advisor has made or endorsed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Charles Coughlin
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Business Insider

The organizer of the 'Stop the Steal' rally that led up to the Capitol riot said he will comply with a congressional subpoena because he doesn't have 'money to spend on legal bills'

"Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander said on Saturday that he will not challenge his congressional subpoena. He received the subpoena from the January 6 Select Committee, a House group charged with investigating the Capitol riot. "The only reason I'm going is because I don't want to go to jail,"...
PROTESTS
Newsweek

Donald Trump Must Have a Diabolical Plan, Officials Assumed. But There Was No Plan

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 29, President Donald Trump gave his first TV interview since the election, appearing on "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo. The president spoke for 46 minutes over the phone and delivered an extended monologue, going through his litany of evidence of voter fraud, calling the election a "fraud" and "rigged."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerrymandering#Economy#To Roosevelt#Democrats#Republicans#The Big Lie#Gop#Democratic
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Build Back Better bill fails Manchin’s three-part test

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has a three-part test he applies to new legislation, and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda doesn’t make the cut. According to Axios , Manchin asks three questions about any proposed spending program: 1) Are proposed programs paid for? 2) Do they have bipartisan support? 3) And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
creators.com

Get Ready for President Hillary Clinton

Muhammad Ali said, "It ain't bragging if you can back it up." So, excuse me for bragging, but in my almost six years as a nationally syndicated radio and TV host, my predictions have been remarkably accurate. I'm not perfect, but I'm batting close to .990. It's the best record of anyone in the media.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Trump challenges media and Democrats to debate his electoral fraud lie

Donald Trump has challenged leading editors and politicians to debate him in public over his lie that Joe Biden beat him in 2020 through electoral fraud. In a typically rambling statement on Sunday, the former president complained about “the heads of the various papers [and] far left politicians” and said: “If anyone would like a public debate on the facts, not the fiction, please let me know. It will be a ratings bonanza for television!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy