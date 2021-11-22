ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Two injured after a 7-car crash on I-70 eastbound

By Sarah Bean
 7 days ago

Correction: A prior version of this article listed the incorrect number of vehicles involved. The correct number of vehicles is seven.

MAD RIVER TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Lanes have reopened after a seven-car crash on I-70 eastbound early Monday morning.

According to OSP Dispatch, the crash happened at 12:14 am at mile marker 43 near S.R. 4. All the eastbound lanes were closed for several hours, with the Ohio Department of Transportation rerouting drivers to 235.

OSP on the scene said that the crash included semis and passenger vehicles. OSP said that there were serious injuries, but no fatalities at this time.

Two victims were transported to area hospitals, OSP said. One was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and the other to Soin Medical Center.

This incident is still under investigation.

