ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The 27-year-old founder of a Gen-Z focused media platform is on track to make more than $1 million in revenue next year

By Dominic-Madori Davis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xshJs_0d3k4aMz00
Pavel Dler is the CEO and founder of media org Culted.

Pavel Dler

  • Pavel Dler is the founder and director of the Gen Z-focused media organization Culted .
  • Culted has netted more than six figures in revenue this year and has 11 million monthly viewers on its Instagram account.
  • This is part of Insider's entrepreneur series Star, Rising which highlights early entrepreneurs.

Name: Pavel Dler

Age: 27

Location: London, England

Business: Culted , an arts and culture media organization focused on Generation Z.

Backstory: Pavel Dler wanted to create a media organization targeting Gen Z customers, who have a spending power of $143 billion, according to a 2018 report by Millennial Marketing . In 2019, he launched Culted, starting with short-form videos before expanding into editorial content during the pandemic. The platform has published content addressing Gucciaga — the collaboration between Gucci and Balenciaga— along with the rise of London street brand Corteiz.

"Young creatives, producing content and projects for other young creatives," Dler told Insider. "That's what we do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBfrV_0d3k4aMz00
Culted team producing content in a studio

Pavel Dler

Growth: Culted makes its revenue from advertising and white label clients—customers who purchase exclusive content from Culted and share it across their platforms under their brand names—and has netted more than six figures this year, placing it on track book nearly a million next year, the company projects. Its biggest advertisers and white label clients include luxury brand Moncler and fashion retailer Gant.

Culted receives 11 million views a month on its Instagram account alone and has nearly 1 million followers across its website, Instagram, and TikTok. Views of Culted's content are up 1,580% year-over-year with followers increasing 72.16% year-over-year, Dler said. He's since created a newsletter, is launching a podcast and plans on venturing into subscription video content next year.

"The objective is to always remain an early adopter of social platforms and innovations," said Dler, noting that he doesn't expect to launch a print product. "Especially now, with the Metaverse coming about, the possibilities are infinite in the digital world."

Before Culted: Dler studied fashion design and marketing at Central Saint Martins at the University of Arts, London before dropping out in 2016. He began working as a creative consultant for brands and entrepreneurs such as communication company Huawei and designer Matthew Needham before pivoting to Culted.

Challenges: Explaining to brands why short-form video is so important for Gen Zers. "Journalism doesn't need to just be written," Dler said, adding Gen Zers still have an appetite for short news content. "It can be video and people do engage with it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1df34B_0d3k4aMz00
Pavel Dler

Pavel Dler

Business advice: "When you're trying to deliver a message about the product you produce, it's extremely important to explore every single social media platform to see where you can find your audience and connect with them," he said.

Business mentor: Financier Toby Ross helps Dler ensure both the creative and financial needs of Culted is met. Ross also taught Dler the importance of setting boundaries and staying focused to achieve his goals.

Why now is the best time to start a business: The media industry always has its problems but there is a constant need for people seeking out new products, Dler said. This means there is always a demand for publications who can recommend such things, he added.

On hiring: There are six full-time people currently at the company and they work with six contractors to help produce editorial content. The goal is to double the number of employees within the next two years, Dler said.

Managing burnout: Dler reads books and recently finished " Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike " by Nike co-founder Phil Knight. He also goes on morning jogs and takes lunch breaks with no screen time. "Those kinds of breaks throughout the day are more important than anything to me," he said.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Android Headlines

Samsung Plans To Make More Than Foldable Phones Next Year

Samsung is completely dominating the foldable phone market, and it wants to continue its reign next year. However, according to Naver, it seems that Samsung wants to launch more than foldable phones next year. Let’s start with the new Galaxy Z phones. In 2022, Samsung’s going to be releasing the...
CELL PHONES
eMarketer

A look at Gen Z's preferred social platforms

Gen Zers in the US make heavy use of many social networks to create connections, consume multimedia, play games, and share content. The social networks with the most monthly Gen Z users are Snapchat (42.0 million), TikTok (37.3 million), and Instagram (33.3 million). These remain the most popular among Gen Z over the next four years, according to our estimates.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Needham
Business Insider

10 things in tech you need to know today

Welcome back to 10 things in tech; we hope you enjoyed your holiday. Today, we're sharing how much tech giants are paying their employees. Plus, Spotify might become a little more like TikTok. Let's get to it. Sign up today and become an Insider for our lowest annual subscription rate...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gen Z#Fashion Design#Advertising#Millennial Marketing#Tiktok
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Omicron Covid Variant Could Be Good News – Here Are The Details

The new Omicron covid variant has been making headlines all over the place. Just the other day, we revealed that the Omicron covid variant is the new threat that’s lurking around the corner all over the world. As if the novel coronavirus did not cause enough pain and drama, new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
SPY

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2021 Are Here! Save Big on Gadgets, Clothing, TVs & Appliances

Table of Contents Best Black Friday Deals On Our Radar Amazon Black Friday Deals Sony X90J 75 Inch TV Gap Black Friday Deals Walmart Black Friday Deals Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals Home & Kitchen Black Friday Deals at Walmart Wayfair Black Friday Deals Nordstrom Black Friday Deals Best Buy Black Friday Deals J. Crew Black Friday Deals Our Place Black Friday is finally here, but this year’s best Black Friday deals actually started early. All week long, savvy shoppers have been filling up their shopping carts, and we’ve already seen some popular products sell out. Seriously, there’s no time to waste! Keep reading to find the best Black Friday deals of 2021...
SHOPPING
Business Insider

100+ of the best early Cyber Monday deals you can shop now: Target, Amazon, Walmart, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. We're hours away from Cyber Monday — the even more explicitly online-focused version of Black Friday — and it's historically fetched some of the sales weekend's lowest prices. While it officially begins November 29, many retailers are holding early Cyber Monday sales or continuing Black Friday deals right now.
SHOPPING
FOX8 News

Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re hoping to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later, you’re in luck because stores are rolling out their Pre-Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before. Plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of these incredible prices.  There […]
SHOPPING
Business Insider

Business Insider

307K+
Followers
20K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy