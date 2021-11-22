ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Never deep-fry a frozen turkey, experts warn. The result? A dangerous eruption of flames.

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vU95L_0d3k4YYP00

Thanksgiving is here, and families across the country will be returning to long-held traditions.

When it comes to food, some families will enjoy apple pie, while others may opt for pumpkin or pecan. And some families will deep-fry their turkey instead of roasting it all day.

Meredith Carothers, a food safety expert with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, called the cooking method a “cool way” of preparing a Thanksgiving classic that “has gained a lot of popularity over the years.”

But she warned that, if your family wants to deep-fry a turkey, there are some important safety tips you should know to avoid a holiday disaster.

First, people who deep-fry a turkey should make sure it reaches a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees, measured with a food thermometer in the thickest part of the breast, the innermost part of the wing and the innermost part of the thigh.

Carothers also said deep-frying a turkey can cause fire risks, burns from hot oil and more. She urged people celebrating Thanksgiving to only deep-fry a fully thawed turkey.

“Any kind of extra frozen crystals or ice or anything on that turkey that goes into that fryer will immediately interact with the hot oil and vaporize and turn into super-hot steam. That then can expand quite quickly and cause the oil to overflow or splatter,” Carothers said.

And that spattering can cause burns or major fires when the oil comes into contact with a flame. For years, dramatic videos have circulated on social media of fires erupting from dangerous frying setups.

Thanksgiving is here: How to fry a turkey and live to tell about it

Ready for Thanksgiving?: Make sure you do these 6 things before Thursday

Here are some other safety tips for cooking your turkey, whether you’re deep-frying or roasting this year

  • Fry your turkey in a large, outdoor space where you won’t be near a building or “anything else that could catch fire,” Carothers said.
  • Have a fire extinguisher nearby.
  • Make sure your vessel is large enough to fit the oil and the turkey.
  • Avoid deep-frying a turkey with stuffing inside, which can "too variable on it fully cooking all the way," Carothers explained.
  • Take regular precautions when handling raw meat, such as washing your hands after handling it.
  • Don’t let your cooked turkey sit at room temperature for more than two hours.
  • Check out other safety tips from the Department of Agriculture.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Never deep-fry a frozen turkey, experts warn. The result? A dangerous eruption of flames.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Reno

Watch: Dangers of deep frying unprepared turkey this Thanksgiving

The Sparks Fire Department warns that deep frying an underprepared turkey this Thanksgiving could be very dangerous. A small about of cooking oil coming into contact with the burner can cause a bigger fire. An overfilled cooking pot or partially frozen turkey will cause oil to spill when the turkey...
SPARKS, NV
iheart.com

Never Do This With Your Thanksgiving Turkey, USDA Warns

With 50% of Americans buying their Thanksgiving turkeys frozen, the USDA has sent out a warning to make sure none of us are celebrating Food Poisoning Friday the next day. The USDA recently put out a safety statement telling Americans to "never leave a raw turkey out at room temperature for more than two hours" or risk harmful bacteria growing on your bird. The agency also recommends "slow and safe thawing" adding that "Your poultry will need to thaw in the fridge about 24 hours for every four to five pounds of turkey. Then it will be safe to stay in the fridge unthawed for one to two days."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Anchorage Daily News

Watch: How not to deep fry a turkey

Planning to deep fry a turkey on Thanksgiving this year? Fort Wainwright firefighters in Fairbanks can show you exactly what not to do. In a video demonstration Tuesday, Fort Wainwright Fire and Emergency Services drops a thawed turkey into a fryer with oil that is too hot, and filled too high — and the results are explosive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Turkey#How To Cook A Turkey#Fry#Cooking Oil#Food Drink
Indy100

Video shows frozen turkey exploding in deep fryer

A fire department demonstration showed just how easy cooking a turkey can cause a fryer to set ablaze and a turkey to explode into a deadly fireball.The Gulfport Fire Department in Mississippi posted a video on their Facebook page as a warning of the dangers ahead of Thanksgiving in the United States.In the video, a firefighter dressed in protective equipment used a long rod to place a frozen turkey into a large pan of hot oil.Seconds after it was placed into the oil, it began to bubble over and almost immediately caught fire, setting a huge blaze with flames...
GULFPORT, MS
Daily News-Record

Experts Talk Basics Of Thanksgiving Turkey Preparation From Fresh Or Frozen To Table

With an entire year off from large family gatherings for Thanksgiving, many may be rendered clueless on how to prepare the bird known for its gobble-y goodness. For those who may have forgotten how to set their ovens or defrost their fowl, local grocery store management and cooking experts said the basics are simple, starting with a fresh or frozen bird that's the right size for the crowd, leaving plenty of defrosting time and preparing the turkey in a flavorful way.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
whdh.com

Are you cooking a Thanksgiving turkey? Dramatic video shows deep-fryer dangers

(WHDH) — With the Thanksgiving holiday upon us, the National Fire Prevention Agency is reminding the public of the dangers that turkey fryers present. “Keeping fire safety top of mind in the kitchen during this joyous but hectic time is important, especially when there’s a lot of activity and people at home,” the agency said.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KCRA.com

Video: How to safely deep fry a turkey for Thanksgiving

Members of the Sacramento Fire Department held a demonstration on Thursday with KCRA 3’s Mike TeSelle to show the proper way to safely deep fry a turkey. The main thing is to make sure that the turkey has been fully thawed because when you put the bird into the deep fryer, any moisture can cause the oil to expand and ignite.
SACRAMENTO, CA
thelocalpalate.com

Deep Fried Turkey with Kashmiri-Spiced Oil

1. Place turkey inside the pot of the deep fryer. Fill with water until turkey is covered, making sure to leave a few inches of space at top of pot. Remove turkey and mark the water level. This will be the fill line for your cooking oil. Discard water and completely dry inside of pot.
RECIPES
fox17.com

Nashville Firefighters: Here's what NOT to do when deep frying a turkey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — *Do not try this at home*. Nashville firefighters gave a demonstration Wednesday morning on the wrong way to fry a turkey. USFA listed the five dangers of deep-frying a turkey:. Turkey fryers can easily tip over, spilling hot cooking oil over a large area. An overfilled...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Fire Department warns of turkey-frying dangers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Fire Department took part in a Thanksgiving tradition on Friday: Dropping a turkey in a vat of hot oil to warn people of the dangers from deep-frying their bird. They used a frozen turkey as an example of what not to do. Turkeys should...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
B105

Remember These Tips When Deep Frying A Turkey

It's almost Thanksgiving time and there are of course several ways to cook a turkey. Many people like my dad still prefer the traditional oven roasted turkey, which if done right is delicious. Gaining popularity over the last few years has been smoking them, or cooking on a pellet grill....
DULUTH, MN
hackaday.com

Why Deep Frying Turkey Can Go Very Wrong

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving and that means Americans across the United States will be cooking up a turkey feast. One of the most popular ways to cook the bird is by deep frying it in oil. Local TV stations everywhere spend this week warning about turkey frying. They’re not wrong… if...
FOOD & DRINKS
keysweekly.com

FRIED TURKEY: DON’T SEND YOUR HOUSE UP IN FLAMES

If you’ve never had a fried turkey before on Thanksgiving, trust me: you’re missing out. But when it comes to giving turkeys a hot oil bath, there is a definite “risk it for the biscuit” factor. According to the National Fire Protection Association, deep fryer fires account for an average of five deaths, 60 injuries, and more than $15 million in property damage each year. In an effort to give the men and women of Monroe County’s fire departments a reprieve this year, Keys Weekly offers these tips to avoid sending your house up in flames in the pursuit of Thanksgiving perfection. But of course, please note: I’m not a professional, and this is just an opinion.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
LocalNewsMatters.org

Opposites react: Why your frozen turkey might go nuclear when it’s deep-fried

DEEP-FRYING A TURKEY is a great way to get a delicious, moist meal for Thanksgiving. But this method of cooking can be a very dangerous undertaking. Every fall, millions of dollars of damage, trips to the ER and even deaths result from attempts to deep-fry turkeys. The vast majority of these accidents happen because people put frozen turkeys into boiling oil. If you are considering deep-frying this year, do not forget to thaw and dry your turkey before placing it in the pot. Failure to do so may lead to an explosive disaster.
INDUSTRY
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

WARNING: This is The Worst Way To Deep Fry A Turkey This Year in Tyler, Texas

We are coming upon one of the greatest and most delicious holidays of the year, Thanksgiving. There will be plenty of turkey and mashed potatoes and green bean casserole and apple pie to send us into a food coma. One thing we see every year, however, is a news story about someone getting severely injured, or even killed, trying to fry a turkey for that Thanksgiving meal. Let's learn what not to do to stay safe this Thanksgiving.
TYLER, TX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

304K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy