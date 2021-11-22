ASK IRA: Do the Heat need more from late-game Kyle Lowry?

Q Is it fair to expect more in the scoring department from Kyle Lowry? I know he wasn’t brought in to be a scorer, but seven points, eight points in the last two against Washington? Over half his games have been in single digits. I’m pretty sure the Heat were hoping to get 15 to 17 points from Lowry, to take some of the pressure off from Jimmy Butler in crunch time. Saturday was the kind of game, with Bam Adebayo, in foul trouble, that you needed a third scorer to step up. — Dave, Placentia, Calif.

A: But that is where Tyler Herro has entered the equation. Yes, prior to the season, or at least prior to the preseason, Tyler hardly was viewed a late-game go-to guy, but that is what he has become. So with Tyler’s ability to create and with Jimmy’s ability to get to the foul line Kyle Lowry has emerged more as a set-up guy. Now the issue becomes whether the Heat can afford Tyler’s late-game defense (the Wizards continually went at him during Saturday’s most meaningful moments). If Tyler is forced off the court, then Kyle may have no choice but to turn into more of a scorer. For now, it appears as if Erik Spoelstra is riding Tyler and Jimmy at the finish. Or, perhaps more to the point, it appears Kyle is riding Tyler and Jimmy to the finish.

Q: Can this team ever keep a double digit lead? — Masoud, Tucson, Ariz.

A: Double-digit leads come and go through the course of a game. That is not unusual, just as it is not unusual how the Heat’s early lead evaporated against the Clippers. What is a concern is the inability to hold a late lead, when, even if you are not scoring, the defense should be able to hold on. That did not happen against the Lakers (albeit with another Malik Monk-a-thon) and it again did not happen Saturday in Washington. Elite teams close. Closing teams win. The Heat may need to get more defensive down the stretch.

Q: I feel like the NBA’s Last Two Minute reports are my young child. If you get caught doing something wrong, don’t lie about it and make it worse. — Robert.

A: As it pertains to the closing seconds of Saturday night’s loss in Washington, I can’t fathom how the Spencer Dinwiddie play wasn’t a travel, regardless of what the officiating report says. There were at least four steps and multiple pivot feet. If not then, when? But, yes, the report also said the Heat got a pair of late Jimmy Butler free throws on what shouldn’t have been a foul on Bradley Beal. So perhaps it just all evens out. Or at least that might be the best way to look at it and simply move on.