Socialkyte reports over 30mn+ views across all social platforms within the first 48 hours of the launch. With Tiktok’s ban in India, the country continues to witness a rise in content creators who are ever experimenting with short video formats, and apps that become a voice for them to showcase their talent, we have yet another popular USA-based app: LOMOTIF that joins the bandwagon today. Featuring the currently, very popular short video format, the app has entered the Indian market at just about the right time with the space constantly evolving.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO