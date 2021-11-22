Ultraleap raises £60m in Series D fundraise to develop interface for the metaverse

GGV Capital-led round comes just five months after $102M Series C, demonstrating unrivaled investor enthusiasm for the clear leader in the frontend development space. Vercel, a platform to develop, preview and ship websites, from single static pages to apps with billions of dynamic pages, and creator of Next.js, the leading React and JavaScript framework for frontend web development, announced that it has secured $150M in Series D funding at a $2.5B valuation. The round was led by GGV Capital, with participation from existing investors Accel, Bedrock Capital, CRV, Geodesic Capital, Greenoaks Capital, GV, 8VC, Flex Capital, Latacora, Salesforce Ventures and Tiger Global, along with new investor SV Angel. The new funding, which brings the total raised to $313M, will be used to further scale the Vercel team globally, for research and development to drive platform innovation, and to accelerate adoption among the world’s biggest companies.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO