ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ultraleap raises £60m in Series D fundraise to develop interface for the metaverse

inavateonthenet.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUltraleap, a provider of interface technologies including hand tracking and mid-air haptics, has completed a £60 million ($82 million) Series D round of investment. The raise will enable Ultraleap to further develop and commercialise its technologies for existing and next generation computing platforms. Significant new investors including Tencent, British...

www.inavateonthenet.net

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Seattle cloud company Upbound raises $60M for product development

Seattle-based cloud company Upbound has raised $60 million in Series B funding. With the new funding, announced Monday, Upbound has now raised $69 million since its founding in 2017. According to the company, the investment will go toward product development, expanding its services and helping its products reach the market.
SEATTLE, WA
pulse2.com

Daily Harvest Raises Series D Funding At Over $1 Billion Valuation

Daily Harvest, a customer-first platform reimagining the future of food, announced recently it raised Series D funding at more than a $1 billion valuation. Daily Harvest — a customer-first platform reimagining the future of food — announced recently that it has secured Series D funding, valuing the company at over $1 billion. This funding round was led by Lone Pine Capital with existing company investors. Launched by Rachel Drori, Daily Harvest plans to utilize the investment to advance the company’s mission and make organic and regenerative fruits and vegetables more accessible across the country.
INDUSTRY
nintendojo.com

Niantic Raised $300 Million To Create “Real-World Metaverse”

You read that right. Niantic has raised $300 million to create a metaverse. The creators of Pokémon GO are now planning to link users in virtual reality. John Hanke, founder and CEO of Niantic, states that Niantic aims to create an “ever-evolving AR map of the world” and “make the real world come alive with information and interactivity.”
NIANTIC, IL
siliconangle.com

Bitrise raises $60M help devs keep up with mobile DevOps

Bitrise Ltd., a mobile DevOps company that helps developers get apps out faster, announced Thursday that it has secured $60 million in new funding led by Insight Partners. The Series C round was also joined by existing investors Partech, Open Ocean, Zobito, Fiedler Capital, Y Combinator and H14. The company...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraise#Metaverse#Tencent#British#Cmb International#Mayfair Equity Partners#Ip Group Plc
martechseries.com

Vercel Announces $150M in Series D Funding at a $2.5B Valuation to Further Fuel Innovation and Global Adoption of World’s Fastest Frontend Development Platform

GGV Capital-led round comes just five months after $102M Series C, demonstrating unrivaled investor enthusiasm for the clear leader in the frontend development space. Vercel, a platform to develop, preview and ship websites, from single static pages to apps with billions of dynamic pages, and creator of Next.js, the leading React and JavaScript framework for frontend web development, announced that it has secured $150M in Series D funding at a $2.5B valuation. The round was led by GGV Capital, with participation from existing investors Accel, Bedrock Capital, CRV, Geodesic Capital, Greenoaks Capital, GV, 8VC, Flex Capital, Latacora, Salesforce Ventures and Tiger Global, along with new investor SV Angel. The new funding, which brings the total raised to $313M, will be used to further scale the Vercel team globally, for research and development to drive platform innovation, and to accelerate adoption among the world’s biggest companies.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Purplle Raises Additional $65 Million Series D Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Purplle.com, an online beauty destination, has raised $65 million bringing in Premji Invest as an investor. This investment comes weeks after a $75 million funding led by Kedaara Capital, Sequoia Capital India and Blume Ventures. The company said it has closed a $140 million Series D funding after this investment.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Vercel raises $150M Series D as it looks to build an end-to-end front-end development platform

Vercel sits at the nexus of a number of industry trends, but maybe most importantly, it is part of the Jamstack movement that prioritizes fast, static sites — but with just enough dynamic capabilities to enable modern, personalized experiences. It was only last week that Vercel’s fellow Jamstack player Netlify raised $105 million, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a few more of these rounds in this space in the coming months.
SOFTWARE
rismedia.com

Updater Raises $60M in Funding to Grow in Relocation Market

Updater Technologies, a technology platform powering the relocation industry, has announced it closed approximately $60 million of funding. Investors in the new convertible note round include multiple long-time backers of Updater, including Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS®. Updater has closed approximately $60...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
PLC
massivelyop.com

Pokemon Go company Niantic raised more cash to join the metaverse race

If your inbox looks like mine, you’re already pretty dang tired of the word metaverse and the chorus of hucksters and grifters currently trying to cash in on what was at one point a much-wanted idea. But alas, the list of companies now vying – or trying to be seen as vying – to join in the metaverse rush keeps growing. Today, Pokemon Go company Niantic has joined the roster.
BUSINESS
inavateonthenet.net

Peerless-AV announces distribution deal with CBK Distribution in Norway

Peerless-AV has announced a distribution partnership with CBK Distribution, one of the largest distributors of IT and AV equipment in Norway. From its HQ and distribution hub near Oslo, CBK will sell and distribute all Peerless-AV products and will promote through its marketing channels, training sessions, product demonstrations and events.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Comet Raises $50 Million Series B To Accelerate ML Development For The Enterprise

Company leaps ahead of competitors with enhanced features, UI and integrations that empower teams to manage and optimize the entire machine learning lifecycle. Comet hits 5X growth in ARR and increases global workforce by 3X in 12 months, over 150 customers include Ancestry, Etsy, Uber and Zappos. Comet, provider of...
BUSINESS
Road to VR

Leading Hand-tracking Company Ultraleap Raises $82 Million Investment

Ultraleap, a leading company focused on hand-tracking interfaces, this week announced it has secured a £60 million (~$82 million) Series D investment, with the goal of expanding its hand-tracking and mid-air haptic tech in the XR space and beyond. Formerly known as Ultrahaptics, Ultraleap was formed after the UK-based haptics...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Ultraleap’s mid-air haptics tempts Tencent to join its $82M Series D fundraising

It was quite the demo (see the video below). The underlying technology was based on post-graduate research from inventor — and still CEO — Tom Carter. Ultrahaptics went on to raise $23 million, began to interest car companies and later absorbed the much-hyped Leap Motion, which, it turns out, was a match made in heaven, by uniting both hand tracking and mid-air haptics.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AnyDesk Raises Over €60m ($70m) in Series C Round Led by General Atlantic

AnyDesk, one of the world’s leading providers of remote desktop software, has secured more than €60m ($70m) in Series C funding in a combination of primary and secondary investment led by its new strategic partner General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm. Existing investors Insight Partners, EQT Ventures and Possible Ventures also participated in the round. With this investment, AnyDesk’s current valuation reaches €600 million (ca. $650 million). The funds will help to further accelerate AnyDesk’s growth as the company develops new products and scales its team. Achim Berg, Operating Partner at General Atlantic, will join the advisory board to support AnyDesk in further expanding into new markets globally.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Netlify snags $105M Series D to fuel Jamstack-focused web development

Perhaps that knowledge and understanding is what attracted investors to the company. Today, Netlify announced a $105 million Series D at a $2 billion valuation. It comes 18 months after the company’s $53 million C round. Bessemer Venture Partners led today’s round with participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Bond,...
TECHNOLOGY
parabolicarc.com

Fleet Space Technologies Raises $26.4 Million in Series B Round to Fund IoT Nanosat Development

Fleet Space Technologies attracts $26.4m (USD) investment valuing company at $126m (USD) Investment confirms confidence in Fleet Space advanced satellite technology. Tech drives radical Internet of Things (IoT) efficiencies. Investment is firm commitment to Australia’s rapidly emerging space industry. Investment creates 70 new jobs, including many desirable STEM positions. ADELAIDE,...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Podium Raises $201Million In Series D Funding To Accelerate The Digital Evolution For Local Businesses

Additional Funding to be Invested Towards Future Growth and Innovation to Support Local Businesses. Podium, a communication and payments platform for local businesses, announced today it has raised $201 million in Series D funding, led by YC Continuity with participation from Durable Capital Partners, Arpex Capital, Accel, Album VC, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Summit Partners, and Sorenson Capital. This latest round brings the company’s valuation to over $3 billion.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy