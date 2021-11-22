WatchGuard Cloud Adds New Endpoint Security Modules To Further Strengthen Its Unified Security Platform

We think we understand what hygiene is, but what about cloud security hygiene? It's not like our computers have teeth to brush, but that model is an entry point to a different understanding of security hygiene. If there's some task you need to do regularly, you need to do it everywhere. It's not okay to just brush your teeth once a year, or only to brush the front teeth; you also can't just patch software or check your security configurations once a year, or only for your most visible systems.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO