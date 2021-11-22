WatchGuard Cloud Adds New Endpoint Security Modules To Further Strengthen Its Unified Security Platform
Partners and customers using WatchGuard’s Endpoint Security solutions can now layer on Patch Management, Encryption, Reporting and Data Control to simplify management and create new revenue opportunities+. WatchGuard Technologies has announced four new endpoint security modules in WatchGuard Cloud including Patch Management, Full Encryption, Advanced Reporting Tool (ART) and...aithority.com
Comments / 0