With gyms and fitness centers being some of the hardest-hit industries by the pandemic, it’s no surprise that home fitness — and sales of the products to support it — surged during the pandemic. Many bought exercise machines, weights, Pelotons, yoga mats, and all manner of other gear: According to NPD retail data, health and fitness equipment revenue more than doubled to $2.3 billion from March to October. Sales of stationary bikes tripled, while treadmills shot up 135 percent; Peloton reported revenue of $758 million in 2020, a 232 percent increase from the same period the previous year.

