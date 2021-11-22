ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Tracking air travel: See how many people are flying this Thanksgiving

By Capital News Service
 7 days ago
While the number of air travelers for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus levels, airports in the Washington, D.C. area are already seeing a surge in passengers for the last few months.

The Transportation Security Administration said it’s ready to handle the surge during TSA’s busiest period in the year, and expects staffing levels to be sufficient for the Thanksgiving travel period, the AP reported Wednesday.

Capital News Service is tracking the Thanksgiving surge in passengers in the U.S. in real-time, using TSA checkpoint travel numbers. This chart will update at 10 a.m. every day, with new data.

In 2019, TSA recorded 26 million travelers during the 11-day period around Thanksgiving, according to the LA Times. But that number plummeted in 2020 as an effect of the pandemic.

We are also tracking weekly TSA checkpoint numbers for three airports serving Washington, D.C., and Baltimore — Reagan National Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Airport, and Dulles International Airport — in real-time. This chart will update every Monday at 10 a.m.

