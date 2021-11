Again the world is changing, and it is your opportunity now to take advantage of the great trends, for entrepreneurship in the post- pandemic era . Just as at the beginning of the pandemic, all and all entrepreneurs focused on being resilient to adapt and survive the changes that were coming due to COVID , and we had to turn to see the trends and opportunities of the crisis such as digitization and remote work , today we have to realize that we have in front of us the beginning of a new cycle, for which again, we have the opportunity to get on the wave on time and thus take advantage of the changes that are coming, and yes, to be resilient again in a world that will change significantly again.

