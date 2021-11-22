A group of Philly high schoolers are playing football Tuesday to raise money for the mothers of shooting victims, and to connect with police officers. Their teacher asks the rest of us: What will you do to help?
I’ve been teaching writing to ninth graders at Parkway Center City Middle College in Philadelphia for what feels like forever. The process doesn’t change much. There are run-on sentences to contend with, thesis statements to craft, and problems with pronoun references to solve. The content of the writing, tragically, is also...thephiladelphiacitizen.org
Comments / 3