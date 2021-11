We first got hip to the brazen musicianship of COUCOU CHLOE back in September, when the French DJ/producer, singer, and co-founder of music collective and record label Nuxxe appeared on Lady Gaga remix album Dawn of Chromatica, stripping away the bubblegum beat of “Stupid Love” to reveal a more macabre type of midnight romp. Now, the artist born Erika Jane is taking us deep into the early morning hours and delivering us to the afterparty of her own dawn, and it’s fueled by a new electro club banger called “WIZZ.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO