How London fell for Fabergé: inside the V&A's latest exhibition

You may have listened to ‘Jamming’ by Bob Marley, but have you ever seen, felt and smelled it? You might soon get your chance. An immersive exhibition called Bob Marley: One Love Experience, focused on the reggae legend’s work (and endorsed by his family) is making its global debut in London next year. For ten weeks the Saatchi Gallery will play host to the multi-sensory experience. You can expect a whole lot of unseen photography and memorabilia and a giant art installation, as well as a look at the legendary performer’s lifestyle, influences and passions. Areas of the show include the One Love Forest and the Soul Shakedown Studio.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO