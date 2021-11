Social Security benefits are a welcome relief for the citizens who are about to retire. If your retirement is near, it is better to choose the best time to retire. You can also know the benefits according to your age during retirement. The working days of an individual determine the amount they will receive after retirement. According to an article published by FingerLakes on November 26, the increase in the COLA benefits will come into effect next year. Retired individuals will receive the amount of $4,194. The average amount for COLA 2022 is $1,657.

