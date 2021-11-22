Martin County subcontracting substitute teachers to help combat labor shortage

The Martin County School District has approved an agreement with Kelly Services Inc. to subcontract paraprofessionals and substitute teachers.

For months, the district has been forced to pull administrative staff to cover classrooms.

District officials said many of the staffed substitute teachers are not yet ready to return to campus due to the pandemic.

"This gives us a little bit of flexibility where if there is a day or instance where we don't have a substitute that's an employee of the district that we can call on, we'll have some flexibility with this company to be able to fill those positions," said Jennifer DeShazo, director of public information and community relations for the district.

The contract with Kelly Services is not to exceed $100,000.

DeShazo said contracted employees will receive a pay rate similar to staffed paraprofessionals and substitute teachers.

"What we have learned is that we have to be adaptable, flexible and committed to pursuing our mission, so if there's times where we can do this a little bit differently, or look at a process and make some changes to make things happen the way that we want them to, we're committed to doing that," said DeShazo.

Other districts across the state such as Alachua County have also used the same company to help combat the labor shortage.

DeShazo said the district is committed to providing a learning environment students deserve.