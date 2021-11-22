ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Least One Person Killed In Crash Along I-79

 7 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least one person is dead after a crash along Interstate 79.

It happened in the southbound lanes near the Mount Nebo exit.

The road was closed early Monday morning and reopened just after 7 a.m.

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

CBS Pittsburgh

Man, 20, Killed In Shooting In Stowe Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man was found shot to death in a car in Stowe Township on Saturday night. County 911 received a call of a suspicious vehicle in Spencer Alley and McCoy Road. Once they arrived to check out the scene, they found a man inside the car had been shot to death. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Sharod Lindsey. Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is being asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. This article was originally published at 9:46 p.m. on November 27, 2021. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating After Body Found In Vacant Lot In Washington

By: Shelley Bortz WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The search continues for the killer of an 18-year-old man after police say he was shot and left for dead in a vacant lot in the City of Washington. The woman that found the body, a mother herself, said it’s a sight she’ll never forget. “This was somebody’s child laying the yard next to me,” Monica Scott said. It was around 9:15 a.m. Sunday when Scott let her dogs outside and she said they would not stop barking so she went upstairs to look out the window. There, she saw what she believed to be...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Shot Multiple Times In Homewood North

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is recovering after a late night shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood. Police responded to a ShotSpotter notification along Monticello Street just before midnight on Sunday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) Officers say the victim showed up at the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man is expected to be okay. Police have not provided any suspect descriptions. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Injured In Crash Involving Port Authority Bus On South Side

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash involving a Port Authority bus on the South Side. The patients, a man and a woman, were taken to UPMC Mercy after the crash Friday morning around 10:05. A Nissan Maxima and Ford Bronco were speeding down 18th Street towards Carson when they crossed the center line and crashed, the Port Authority said, pointing to initial reports. After the collision, the Port Authority said one of the cars slid into the side of the bus, which was going in the opposite direction. The Nissan went on top of the Ford and rolled onto its roof, the Port Authority said. The two people inside the Maxima were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Port Authority police are investigating.
CARSON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 38-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Avalon

By: KDKA-TV News Staff AVALON (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating a deadly shooting late last night in Avalon. Police say 38-year-old Theodore Parks Jr. was shot in the chest on California Avenue. Police found him just before 10:30 p.m., and he was rushed to the hospital where he died. Police arrested 31-year-old Brennan Lamar Fife of Avalon in connection with the shooting. He is facing charges of criminal homicide and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Monroeville Bike Shop Devastated By Fire Reopening At New Location

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A bike shop that was destroyed by a 4-alarm fire in May says they’re ready to reopen. Pro Bike and Run along Route 22 will reopen next month. The store was forced to close after a fire broke out that started in a utility closet. (Photo: KDKA) According to the Tribune-Review, the new store will open in December at the former Pier One store along William Penn Highway.
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver Crashes Into Five Below Store In Cranberry Township

By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The driver of a pickup truck crashed into the Five Below store in Cranberry Township. #BREAKING: A truck drove into a Five Below store in Cranberry Twp., Butler County. Emergency crews are on scene. No word on injuries. @KDKA on the way to the scene now. pic.twitter.com/mGn1SVy6xG — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) November 26, 2021 Emergency crews were on the scene Friday at the store in the shopping plaza off Route 19. #JUSTIN: Video sent in to @KDKA by a witness shows some of the damage after a truck drove through a Five Below store in Cranberry...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After Small Plane Crashes In Grove City Area

By: KDKA-TV News Staff GROVE CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead and another was injured after a small plane crashed in the Grove City area. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday near a Tri-State Waste Management property off Route 208 near the Grove City Airport. WKBN-TV reports one person died and a second was flown to a hospital after suffering burns. State police are investigating. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
GROVE CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘I Was Terrified:’ Woman Recalls Stranger Following Her Car For Miles

By: Erika Stanish WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) – A Washington County woman is warning other drivers to be aware of their surroundings after she says she was followed by a man she didn’t know or recognize. Kodi Cimani said she was delivering food to her aunt on Thanksgiving when a man suddenly pulled up right behind her near the Washington Mall. “They were high beaming me and I’m like, ‘What does this person want?’” Cimani said. Cimani said that’s when she realized the man was following her. “So, I went to a stoplight, and I pretended like I...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shaler Township Police Warning Residents Of String Of Car Break-Ins

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Residents in Shaler Township have fallen victim to a string of thefts. Shaler Township Police are now warning everyone of thefts from vehicles. The thefts have taken place on Thursday and Friday during the early morning hours. Police have said they have received reports of individuals trying to open car doors in an attempt to find unlocked cars. They are reminding residents to obviously lock their car doors, remove any valuables from the vehicle before leaving it in their driveways or the street, and consider leaving a light on. Anyone that has information or sees these individuals is asked to call 9-1-1.
SHALER TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Arrest Suspect Following Robbery In Oakland

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police arrested a suspected robber overnight in Oakland. The incident took place just after 2:30 a.m. along Fifth Avenue. Police say a man was walking back from an ATM when 28-year-old Christopher Henderson threatened to shoot him if he didn’t turn over the money. The person who was allegedly robbed told police he never saw a weapon. Henderson is facing robbery and terroristic threat charges and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man Arrives At Hospital With Gunshot Wounds To His Face After Overnight Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Bedford Dwellings. Police arrived at the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue for reports of shots fired. While investigating, they learned the male victim had shown up at a hospital around midnight with gunshot wounds to his face and back. He is in stable condition and is expected to survive.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Beaver Township Lays Patrol Corporal Wayne Ramsey To Rest

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – First responders in North Beaver Township came together to say their goodbyes to one of their own today. The North Beaver Township Police Department’s Patrol Corporal Wayne Allen Ramsay died of a COVID-19 related illness on November 16. Ramsay had been with the department for 15 years and was also with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department for 12 years. Services were held on Saturday morning, along with a procession to the cemetery with fire trucks along the road. “Wayno” as he was known to the community, was described as a good-hearted officer and it’s considered a tremendous loss for the community.
BEAVER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man And Woman Recovering After Being Shot In Knoxville

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were shot late last night in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood. It happened a little after 10 p.m. last night near Amanda Avenue and Bausman Street. Police say a woman was shot in the leg, and a man was shot in the foot. They say the woman was taken to the hospital where she’s expected to recover. The man refused to go to the hospital for his injury. No arrests have been made at this time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Domestic Incident Inside Of The Mall At Robinson Leads To Chaotic Scene

By: Erika Stanish PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “We immediately saw pandemonium and panic from other people. They were screaming, I did hear, ‘run, run, everyone just run.’ We automatically assumed the worst.” Robert Betters recalled a panicked scene at the Mall At Robinson after there were reports of shots fired just before 7:00 on Saturday night. However, police have told KDKA that reports of shots fired were “totally unfounded.” It was a hectic scene with dozens of police cars responding to the scene. The Latest Update from KDKA’s Bryant Reed: Betters was inside when it all happened and said it did sound...
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two People Shot On Carson Street In Pittsburgh’s South Side

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people took themselves to the hospital after being shot on the South Side early on Friday morning. Just after 1:30 a.m., Pittsburgh Police were called to East Carson Street at 17th Street after hearing that multiple shots had been fired. Police found several shell casings at the scene. They were then informed a woman had taken herself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. She is in fair condition. Meanwhile, a man was shot multiple times in the chest and also took himself to the hospital. He is in critical condition. When police responded to the call, two police vehicles crashed and there were no serious injuries. Pittsburgh Police are investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Search For Man Wanted After Argument Turns Deadly In Wilkinsburg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are searching for a man accused of shooting another man to death after an argument in Wilkinsburg early Thanksgiving morning. Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police were called to a home at the corner of North Avenue and Clair Way for reports of a shooting. Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer Once they arrived, they found a 58-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died. He hasn’t been identified. Detectives learned the victim and 52-year old George Booker got into an argument before Booker allegedly fired shots, police said. (Photo: Allegheny County police) An arrest warrant was issued charging him with criminal homicide and firearms violations. He’s described as 6-foot-tall, weighing 175 pounds. He’s known to frequent the Homewood, Wilkinsburg and McKees Rocks areas, police said. Anyone who sees him is asked to be cautious and call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fire Crews Battle Flames At Industrial Plant In West Mifflin

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene of a fire at an industrial plant. The call came in just after 3:30 a.m. for a fire at TMS International on Delwar Road. According to 911 dispatch, scrap metal had caught fire inside the warehouse. No injuries were reported in the fire. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Wanted In Deadly McKees Rocks Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in McKees Rocks last month. Police are looking for 29-year-old David Goodwine in the death of 35-year-old Brian Irby. (Photo: Allegheny County police) Irby was found shot in the chest on the 300 block of Fair Oaks Street in McKees Rocks on Oct. 7, police said. Goodwine is facing criminal homicide charges and firearm violations. (Photo Credit: KDKA) He’s described as 6-foot-2, weighing 200 pounds. He’s known to frequent McKees Rocks, the North Side and Homestead, police said. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
