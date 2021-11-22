ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Peering into the future with Rich Products’ first ‘chief supply chain officer’

By Dan Miner
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Buffalo-based Rich Products offers a local window...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Buffalo Business First

Embassy Global Earns Women’s Business Enterprise National Council Certification

Under the leadership of its founder and president, Molly Bakewell Chamberlin, the Hamburg, New York, USA-based Embassy Global, LLC (www.embassyglobalpr.com), a worldwide strategic technical marketing, PR and business development consultancy serving the high-tech components manufacturing and engineering sectors, today announced that the company has successfully earned its Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) certification from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) (www.wbenc.org). Valid for one full year, and with opportunity for subsequent annual renewals, WBENC certification is widely considered a gold standard among U.S. women-owned businesses. More than 1000 U.S. corporations, representing some of America’s most prestigious brands, as well as many U.S. states, cities, and other entities, formally recognize WBENC certification. In order to achieve its successful certification, Embassy Global underwent a meticulous, voluntary 90-day evaluation process, as facilitated by WBENC regional certifying partner, the Women’s Business Enterprise Council Metro NY. The process, which included extensive reviews of business history, brands, operating documents, officer qualifications, financials, and present and future growth plans, concluded with a successful verification that Embassy Global was at least 51% female owned, operated, and controlled. Beyond the satisfactory document reviews, and as a necessary final step, Embassy Global president, Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin, successfully completed an in-depth WBENC Committee screening interview and virtual site visit. Since 2008, Embassy Global has successfully helped more than 200 high-tech component brands to derive consistent annual sales growth from its promotional and export activities. It has done so, most notably, via the applications of its own recognized methods, strategies, and in-depth industry experience. Today, the firm remains one of the first and only known 100% woman-led, all-virtual strategic technical marketing, PR, and business development firms of its kind in the world. As a result, Embassy Global has been consistently recognized among industry peers for its consistent achievements of successful Client outcomes, and particularly within the Electronic Components; Sensors, Testing and Instrumentation; Photonics and Optoelectronics; Industrial Automation; Motion Control; High-Tech Manufacturing; and Science & Technology Commercialization sectors. Notes Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin, “Embassy Global is grateful to WBENC Metro NY for giving us the opportunity to become formally WBENC certified. Since our founding, we have actually always been a 100% woman-owned, led and operated small business. We have also always been based in Western New York and have supported a truly global Client base. As a newly WBENC certified business, Embassy Global looks forward to continuing to do our absolute best work for our valued Clients, just as we have always done, while also reaffirming our support for vital industry supply chain diversity and inclusion initiatives.” Founded in 1997, WBENC is the U.S. leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of women-owned and operated businesses. More than 17,000 certified WBE’s, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members are part of the WBENC. By including the products and services of WBENC certified businesses such as Embassy Global within their own global supply chains, U.S. corporations and government agencies can help to demonstrate their own commitments to the continued development of vital in-house diversity and inclusion programs. To learn more about the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, please visit www.wbenc.org.
HAMBURG, NY
Axios

First look: Biden summons top CEOs on supply chain

President Biden will meet Monday afternoon with CEOs of big retailers, grocers and consumer-products firms to send this message, according to the White House: Products will be on shelves for holiday shopping. Zoom out: Black Friday sales rebounded from 2020. In-person participants for Biden's roundtable are scheduled to include the...
POTUS
kfgo.com

U.S. Commerce chief says too soon to tell if Omicron will impact supply chains

DETROIT (Reuters) – U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Monday that it is too soon to tell if the new COVID-19 variant Omicron will have any impact on global supply chains. The Omicron variant https://www.reuters.com/world/spread-omicron-variant-forces-nations-rethink-plans-global-travel-2021-11-29 of the coronavirus carries a very high global risk of surges, the WHO warned...
PUBLIC HEALTH
alextimes.com

Supply chain woes

The second holiday season impacted by the pandemic is upon us, and while persistent global supply chain issues are starting to show signs of easing, local business owners warn customers that not every shelf will be stocked in time for holiday shopping sprees. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted production and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Business
City
Buffalo, NY
aithority.com

Simbe Appoints Gary Galensky As Company’s First Chief Operating Officer

Senior executive joins Simbe following a momentous year to scale operations and lead the next phase of company growth. Simbe Robotics, Inc., the company leveraging robotics and AI to elevate the performance of retailers with real-time insights into inventory and operations, announced that accomplished operations leader Gary Galensky is joining the executive team as Chief Operating Officer.
BUSINESS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Digitising the pharma supply chain

Since the start of the pandemic, the pharmaceutical supply chain has been under scrutiny. Never much of a talking point in the past, it is now firmly on the public’s radar, and the associated challenges are barely out of the news. In the early days of Covid-19, the main problem...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Into The Future#Peering#Global Companies#Pandemic#Rich Products
aithority.com

Clear Channel Appoints Andy Stevens As First Chief Data Officer

Clear Channel Europe announced the appointment of Andy Stevens as its first ever Chief Data Officer. Previously Head of Data and Programmatic for Europe, Andy will be responsible for leveraging commercial data as a strategic asset to enhance Clear Channel’s products and sales channels and drive revenue. Andy will work...
BUSINESS
TheConversationCanada

B.C. floods reveal fragile food supply chains — 4 ways to manage the crisis now and in the future

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught the world that our supply chains are fragile and vulnerable to disruptions. Panic-buying and product hoarding, like the irrational run on toilet paper in the early stages of pandemic, cause shortages, a lesson Canadian consumers are learning again after recent extreme weather events in British Columbia. The heavy rainfall caused severe flooding and mudslides, destroying portions of major highways, damaging railways and cutting access to the port of Vancouver. Read more: How an 'atmospheric river' drenched British Columbia and...
ENVIRONMENT
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Guaranteed Rate Adds New Chief Product And Technology Officer

Guaranteed Rate named Dr. Ramesh Sarukkai as the company’s new chief product and technology officer. As the new chief product and technology officer, the veteran Silicon Valley technologist will be responsible for expanding Guaranteed Rate’s digital product portfolio into new financial services, as well as enhancing its current mortgage products and features.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New Jersey Globe

Malinowski: Increase in domestic superconductor production to bolster American supply chain

The world has changed lot in the last 20-25 years. We had a consensus on China in the 1990’s that was wrong. Josh Gottheimer and I were in the Clinton White House and we were part of an experiment that failed. And that was engaging this communist country that we thought was emerging into capitalism and then hopefully, democracy and then hopefully, partnership. Maybe a worthy experiment – but we know better now.
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Supply Chain Pressures Persist

While much of the world is rebounding from the COVID-19 crisis’ economic downturn, global supply chains are facing continuing pressures from pandemic-prompted changes in consumption patterns, surging demand for goods, shortages of workers, and pre-existing political pressures—leading to high shipping volumes and freight costs. Analysts expect disruptions to persist through 2022.
INDUSTRY
businessjournaldaily.com

YBI Reorganizes MBAC Office, Adds Supply Chain Position

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A restructuring of the Minority Business Assistance Center at the Youngstown Business Incubator is aimed at better connecting minority-owned and women-owned enterprises to business opportunities with larger institutions, YBI CEO Barb Ewing said. YBI announced Friday that Stephanie Gilchirst, who most recently served as director of the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Buffalo Business First

Thought Leaders: Plan on at least another year of supply chain challenges (Video)

Ickert said the supply chain problems have become “a kitchen-table conversation,” especially with the holidays approaching. “People are understanding how much they rely on things to move from a raw material through production to an actual consumer good,” he said. “Logistics and supply chain offers a great career choice to a lot of people. My hope is, as we’re talking about supply chain more around the holidays, that people are thinking, ‘Wow, how can I get into that, it sounds interesting and what impact can I have.’”
BEAUTY & FASHION
beckershospitalreview.com

CVS Health names first chief pharmacy officer

CVS Health said Nov. 18 it has named Prem Shah, PharmD, as its first chief pharmacy officer, effective immediately. Dr. Shah is currently executive vice president of specialty pharmacy and product innovation and has been with CVS Health since 2013. As chief pharmacy officer, he will oversee the company's omnichannel pharmacy strategy.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Canopy Growth Says Goodbye To Its Chief Financial Officer And Chief Product Officer

Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) announced Friday that it is undertaking some strategic changes to its executive management committee – effective immediately. Mike Lee, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Rade Kovacevic, president and chief product officer will both be stepping down from their respective roles and will leave the company on December 31, 2021.
BUSINESS
Buffalo Business First

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo

Comments / 0

Community Policy