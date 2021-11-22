Building a Better Buffalo: Dawn Martin Berry-Walker keeps music accessible

An outdoor oyster bar and pizza oven are coming to Salvatore's Italian Gardens. Plus, a new Asian restaurant in Kenmore; an opening for an Angola craft beer bar; and expanded offerings at a new Elmwood Avenue operation.
The opening of Millrace Commons proved that people like to go to the Larkin District for restaurants and special events, but they want to live there, too. “It is a true mix of young and old, urban and suburban,” said Kayla Zemsky, Larkin Development Group project manager. Within weeks of...
A 40-year-old South Buffalo pizzeria is planning an expansion to double in size. Mineo’s South Pizzeria plans to demolish its building at 2154 South Park Ave. and convert a commercial building next door at 2156 South Park Ave. into a 3,000-square-foot pizzeria. Plans call for adding 480 square feet inside...
Kevin Dagher admitted the Grid was an expensive roll of the development dice. The Grid opened in spring 2021 and by summer all 217 apartments were leased, mostly to those with some connection to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. “I think it was around February and we were already 80%...
