ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kevin Sinfield sets off on 101-mile, 24-hour charity run from Leicester to Leeds

By Ian Laybourn
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDDUV_0d3k2Cav00

Former Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield set off on his latest remarkable fundraising challenge with good-luck messages from the world of sport and with his stricken friend Rob Burrow as his inspiration.

The rugby league international, who is now defence coach at rugby union club Leicester, is running the 101 miles from the Tigers’ Welford Road ground to Headingley in 24 hours.

The journey, which is being be split into seven kilometre segments, was originally planned to cover 100 miles but the actual distance is 101 with Sinfield once again proving he will always go the extra mile for Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019.

Money raised from the run will be divided between the MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build a new care centre in Leeds that will bear the name of the former Great Britain number seven.

Sinfield was given a send-off by the Coldstream Guards and received good-luck messages from Alan Shearer, Ian Wright and Mo Farah as well as Burrow, who aims to be at the finishing line on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old Sinfield is in regular contact with his old team-mate and admits he will be in his thoughts throughout the run.

“That’s what teams do, we stick together,” he said. “We still look after each other, that’s the great thing about rugby.

“I’ve said it before, when someone is in a bit of bother, a bit of strife, the Batman sign goes up and the group will come, that’s probably the strength of that group of players.

“That’s rugby, isn’t it? Perhaps not all teams have it but ours did.”

In December 2020, Sinfield led a team that raised over £2.7million by running seven marathons in seven days and has already smashed through his initial target of £100,000 for his latest challenge.

As Sinfield set off on his second leg, his giveasyoulive page reached just short of £200,000 and he insists that, despite a lack of sleep, he will complete the challenge.

“I’m prepared to keep going,” he said. “I don’t know how long my knees will hold up, but he’s a mate and he’d do it for me.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Kevin Sinfield: Leeds Rhinos legend expects 101-mile challenge to be 'torturous'

Former Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield has acknowledged his attempt to run 101 miles in 24 hours will be "horrible". The Leicester Tigers coach is going to run from Welford Road to Headingley on Monday to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease research. His ex-Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow was diagnosed...
RUGBY
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Kevin Sinfield finishes his Extra Mile challenge, best mate Rob Burrow sees him over the line at Headingly

Kevin Sinfield completed a gruelling 101-mile running challenge in just 24 hours for charity. Sinfield took up the Extra Mile challenge to raise money to fund research into the causes and potential cures for motor neurone disease. The former Leeds Rhinos skipper covered 101 miles, the equivalent of just under four marathons, in 24 hours without sleep.
SPORTS
seriousaboutrl.com

Kevin Sinfield’s Extra Mile fundraising campaign already surpasses impressive landmark

Once upon a time, it seemed the landmarks we would remember Kevin Sinfield achieving would all be on the rugby field. Whether that was in the shape of seven Super League titles, kicking more goals in the competition than anyone else or becoming the sport’s third most prolific point scorer ever, Sinfield never seemed far from reaching an important landmark and ended his time as a player with an enviable CV.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Wright
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Mo Farah
Daily Mail

'I want it to be horrible. Bring on the snow, rain and hail': Kevin Sinfield is relishing his 'brutal' attempt to run 101 miles in just 24 hours as he bids to raise more money for the MND association after friend Rob Burrow was diagnosed with the disease

It is an unusual wish for a runner to have. But then again, there is nothing usual about what Kevin Sinfield is doing. ‘I want it to hurt,’ he tells Sportsmail. ‘I want it to be horrible. ‘The weather can do what it wants. I am quite happy if we...
SPORTS
seriousaboutrl.com

Frank Bruno and Alan Shearer react to Kevin Sinfield’s incredible achievement

Kevin Sinfield completed his mammoth 101-mile run for lifelong friend Rob Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association this morning. It was an incredible task, running through the night, visibly broken but not emotionally stirred as Sinfield strode into Headingley Stadium to the finish line. Alongside him for the final...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Kevin Sinfield brushes aside knighthood calls after latest challenge tops £1.5m

Former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield brushed aside calls to be knighted as his latest charity fund-raising effort topped £1.5million. The former England rugby league international helped raise £2.7m by running seven marathons in seven days last December and this week pushed his body through another gruelling challenge by running the 101 miles from the home of his new club Leicester Tigers to Headingley inside 24 hours, all for his stricken former team-mate Rob Burrow.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Rugby Union#Tigers#The Mnd Association#The Coldstream Guards
Telegraph

Kevin Sinfield urged to scale back running exploits after completing 24-hour, 101-mile challenge

Former Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield has been urged to scale back his dare-devil exploits after his latest gruelling fund-raising challenge left him physically ill. The England rugby league international made a triumphant if painful return to Headingley after completing his Extra Mile Challenge in aid of former team-mate Rob Burrow, which is set to raise more than £1million.
RUGBY
newschain

Kevin Sinfield vows to continue fundraising until cure for MND is found

Kevin Sinfield says he will not stop raising funds to fight motor neurone disease until a cure is found. The former Leeds Rhinos captain helped raise over £2million from his 101-mile run from the home of his current club Leicester Tigers to Headingley at the start of the week, on top of the £2.7m he raised from running seven marathons in seven days last December.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows not to manage another club in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Adrian Lewis accuses Peter Wright of being a ‘cheat’ after clash in Minehead

Adrian Lewis has accused Peter Wright of being a “cheat” after being beaten by the Scot in the second round of the Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals on Saturday.Following Wright’s 6-5 victory in Minehead, a heated exchange took place between the two players while they were still on stage, with Lewis looking particularly unhappy and ending up being led away by a member of security staff.The Englishman later wrote on Twitter: “Learning curve about trust today occurred.He said to me their was a loose floorboard and I found it! So my response to him was you took me out my rhythm,...
SPORTS
Telegraph

Spurs fan travels 4,500 miles for Burnley tie – only for it to be postponed an hour before kick-off

Tottenham fans were left frustrated after Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Burnley was postponed less than an hour before kick-off at Turf Moor. Many had made a five-hour journey from London for the 2pm start, while one supporter had travelled from Dallas in America for the match. “Would have loved watching it in these conditions,” wrote @SaxyKeN17 on Twitter, while also posting pictures around the stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

356K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy