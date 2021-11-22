ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

My Kids and My Husband Hate My Cooking

By Stacia L. Brown
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCare and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Fourteen years ago, I married a picky eater who does not cook. I am a vegetarian with a food allergy who is an indifferent...

Resident of Vegas
7d ago

That's great. You just freed yourself of one of the most time consuming chores. Now they can make their own sandwiches! Problem solved.

Misty Adams
7d ago

family sits down together and make lists of food each person likes and dislikes such as in vegetable foods that way there's no fuss at meal times... maybe make a meal plan weekly that everyone agree on. if anyone disagree after agreement planned that person just eat PBJ sandwich for that meal

❤️ Skylar
7d ago

I know!! LoL How about you both take up cooking lessons 😜😜

