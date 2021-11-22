ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASpeed Preparing AST2600 DisplayPort Support

phoronix.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing back two years already ASpeed developers have been working on prepping AST2600 support for Linux, their seventh generation server management processor / BMC. The latest open-source driver activity points to the AST2600 having DisplayPort support. The AST2600 is...

www.phoronix.com

phoronix.com

Star Labs StarBook Mk V Support Upstreamed In Coreboot

British Linux PC vendor Star Labs now has support for their StarBook Mk V laptop upstreamed into Coreboot, which marks their second product having this achievement. Earlier this year the Star Labs LabTop Mk III/IV support was upstreamed into Coreboot. Now as of today the StarBook Mk V support has been upstreamed in Coreboot. While running on Coreboot, with the StarBook Mk V being Intel Tiger Lake based, it still is reliant on the closed-source Intel firmware support package (FSP) and Management Engine (ME). There are also blobs required for the ITE EC firmware and Intel Flash Descriptor.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Linux Prepares For Next-Gen AMD CPUs With Up To 12 CCDs

The latest Linux kernel patches confirm that next-gen AMD Zen processors are capable of featuring up to twelve CCDs. Currently the k10temp Linux driver for temperature monitoring of AMD processors can handle up to eight core-complex dies (CCDs) while next-gen AMD Zen processors will have configurations up to 12 CCDs to accommodate higher core counts.
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

New Linux Patch Series Provides A Fresh Take On Intel Indirect Branch Tracking

Last year with Intel "Tiger Lake" was the introduction of Control-Flow Enforcement Technology (CET) for helping fend off return/jump-oriented attacks and as part of CET is hardware Indirect Branch Tracking (IBT) support. There have been patch series working to implement CET's IBT support but after having gone through 30 rounds of review and not being merged, a new take on it was submitted today.
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Arcan 0.6.1 Released With More Features Added To This Open-Source Display Stack

Arcan as an open-source display server stack originally built atop a game engine and embracing VR/XR, and pushing forward on other new technologies is out with a new version. Arcan has become quite a large project for those not familiar with it from past articles over the years. Arcan describes itself on GitHub as "a powerful development framework for creating virtually anything from user interfaces for specialized embedded applications all the way to full-blown standalone desktop environments. At its heart lies a robust and portable multimedia engine, with a well-tested and well-documented Lua scripting interface. The development emphasizes security, debuggability and performance -- guided by a principle of least surprise in terms of API design."
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Amazon Linux 2022 Released - Based On Fedora With Changes

Amazon Web Services has made Amazon Linux 2022 now publicly available in preview form as the newest version of their Linux distribution. Amazon Linux / Amazon Linux 2 had been based on a combination of RHEL and Fedora packages while in today's Amazon Linux 2022 release they note it's explicitly based on Fedora. Besides apparently being more Fedora oriented now than RHEL, with Amazon Linux 2022 they are transitioning to a formal two year release cadence between their releases while having quarterly point releases.
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Libreboot 20211122 Rebases Against Newer Coreboot, Drops "Very Bloated" TianoCore

Libreboot 20211122 has been released as the downstream fork of Coreboot on providing fully free software boot firmware support. Libreboot continues taking the more fully free software approach to system firmware than upstream Coreboot that will accept ports requiring binary blobs and other non-free software components. Libreboot also aims to be easier to setup/deploy than Coreboot.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Xen pvUSB Linux Driver Patches Updated, More Than 10 Years In The Making

An effort recently restarted that originally dates back many years is the "pvUSB" front-end driver for Linux to allow physical USB devices to be used within Xen domains. Juergen Gross of SUSE has recently been working on this driver that dates back to the original pvUSB implementation for the Linux 2.6 kernel in 2008 by Fujitsu engineers.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Another Sizable Performance Optimization To Benefit Network Code With Linux 5.17

Last week I wrote about a big TCP performance optimization having been queued up into net-next for Linux 5.17. That optimization can yield significant TCP throughput improvements especially with today's high-end 100Gb+ network hardware. There is now another separate juicy optimization to benefit the Linux network performance in the next kernel cycle.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Blender 3.0's Cycles X Rendering Performance Is Looking Great

A status update on Blender's "Cycles X" project was published today ahead of the upcoming Blender 3.0 release and with already some feature additions planned for Blender 3.1. As we have come to expect, Cycles X with Blender 3.0 will yield big performance improvements over Blender 2.93 when running on NVIDIA GPUs with their proprietary stack. NVIDIA GPU support with Blender remains the best option for the moment and is enjoying significant uplift with the Blender 3.0 code.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

AMD P-State v4 Linux Testing On A Ryzen 5 5500U

With AMD having published a new revision to their AMD P-State Linux CPU frequency scaling driver that they are working towards mainlining with a goal of better power efficiency on Linux, here are some initial benchmarks of that new patch series when using a Ryzen 5 5500U notebook. The amd-pstate...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Wireshark 3.6 Released With Support For World of Warcraft "WOWW" Protocol, Many Others

Wireshark as the very useful and powerful open-source packet analyzer for networking and other communication protocols is out with a shiny new release. Wireshark 3.6 adds support for importing captures from text files based on regular expressions, much improved RTP player support, adding of USB Link Layer reassembly, improvements to the user's guide and documentation, support for decoding the Vector Informatik Binary Log File (BLF) file format, many protocol updates, and a lot of new protocols are now supported by Wireshark.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Intel Posts New Iteration Of Key Locker Support For Linux

With Intel Tiger Lake mobile processors introduced last year there has been good open-source support going back to launch, but a few of the more niche features have seen slower than normal handling for getting the features supported by the upstream Linux kernel. The latest patch series being revived now is for Intel Key Locker support.
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Mesa 21.2.6 Released As Likely The Last Of The Series

With Mesa 21.3 having released last week and its first point release due next week, Mesa 21.2.6 has been published as likely the last update to that N-1 series for these open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers. Mesa 21.2.6 ships with various Intel OpenGL/Vulkan driver fixes, a few RadeonSI fixes, continued compatibility improvements...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

NVIDIA's Open-Source Image Scaling SDK 1.0 Released

Last week NVIDIA announced the Image Scaling SDK as an open-source, cross-platform GPU image upscaling implementation that with their own hardware makes use of DLSS. Following the brief exposure over the past week, NVIDIA Image Scaling SDK 1.0 has been formally christened. The NVIDIA Image Scaling SDK can work on...
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Wayland Protocols 1.24 Released With Improvement To DMA-BUF Protocol For Multi-GPUs

Wayland Protocols 1.24 is out today as the latest revision to this official collection of the Wayland protocols/specifications. Notable with the 1.24 revision is the introduction of wp_linux_dmabuf_feedback. Added initially as an "unstable" addition for Wayland-Protocols 1.24 is wp_linux_dmabuf_feedback as the "feedback" addition to the Linux DMA-BUF protocol. This is...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Airlie Exploring Possibility Of VA-API On Top Of Vulkan Video

Well known open-source Linux graphics expert David Airlie of Red Hat has recently been working on early Vulkan Video support for Mesa's Radeon "RADV" and Intel "ANV" drivers. As part of that effort and in part due to lack of software making use of Vulkan Video extensions right now, he has started exploring the feasibility of implementing the Video Acceleration API (VA-API) atop Vulkan Video.
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

PHP 8.1 Released With Fibers, Enumerations, Read-Only Properties & Much More

PHP 8.1.0 was just officially released as the latest annual feature update to this widely-used, server-side programming language. PHP 8.1 finally introduces the notion of "enums" or enumerations for a custom type that is a discrete number of possible values. PHP enums can be used anywhere an object can be used.
COMPUTERS

