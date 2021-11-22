ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

WNY’s COVID-19 Threat Going Up Quickly, Higher Now Than Last Year

By Yasmin Young
 7 days ago
Well, that escalated quickly! Western New York's 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate is increasing at an alarming rate. It's like we just keep outdoing ourselves every day. According to the latest numbers released by New York Governor Kathy Hochul's Office for Saturday, November 20, 2021, our positivity rate is almost 10...

WNY Hits Scary Milestone of Over 10 Percent Positive COVID-19 Rate

Western New York hit a new, potentially deadly milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, post-vaccine. Yesterday, November 28, 2021, Governor Kathy Hochul released the state's COVID-19 update and there was bad news for our region. Along with the honor of having the highest 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate, we have now exceeded 10 percent. For the past couple of weeks, we had been hovering in the high 8 to 9 percent range, but we've officially crossed the line. Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27, we had positivity rates of 10.15% and 10.30, respectively. For comparison, the statewide averages on both of those days were 3.95% and 4.05%, respectively. While we do have the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state, we are not alone in failing to get the spread of this deadly virus under control. Seven of the 10 regions across New York State have rates above 5 percent (they are bolded below):
