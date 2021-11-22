ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China to step up support for hard-pressed small firms

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) - China's cabinet said in Monday it would step up financing support for small businesses hurt by soaring raw material prices, power shortages and recent COVID-19 outbreaks. Chinese authorities have unveiled a raft of policy measures since early last year to...

The Independent

China tells US not to ‘play Taiwan card’ because it is a ‘losing hand’ as lawmakers visit island

Bipartisan lawmakers visited Taiwan on Thursday, a move that has angered the powers that be in China. Beijing considers the contested island part of its territory and did not sanction a meeting.Following the visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reminded the US “not to play the Taiwan card, because it’s a bad card, and a losing hand”, during a media briefing. He reminded the US not to breach the One-China policy, or send the wrong idea about “Taiwan independence”.The five US lawmakers paid a surprise visit to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, which solidified the relationship between the eastern...
FOREIGN POLICY
Times Daily

Japan PM vows to step up defense amid China, NK threats

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at his first troop review Saturday, renewed his pledge to consider “all options,” including acquiring enemy base strike capability, and vowed to create a stronger Self-Defense Force to protect the country amid growing threats from China and North Korea. Support local journalism...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

China Steps up Pressure on Tech With Draft Online Ad Rules

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's market regulator proposed new rules on Friday that would increase online advertising oversight, including stipulating that adverts should not affect normal internet use or mislead users. Authorities in China have tightened regulation across a range of industries this year, with an emphasis on technology. Search giant Baidu...
INTERNET
Reuters

China c.bank to lower corporate funding costs, aid small firms

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China will keep liquidity reasonably ample and reduce funding costs, especially for small firms, a central bank official said on Tuesday, in a bid to support the slowing economy. The central bank will deepen interest rate reforms and improve rate transmission to further lower financing...
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

China expels party official for supporting crypto mining firm

China has again demonstrated its anti-crypto position by relieving one of its officials from his position because he violated the country’s policies on digital assets. China sacks official for supporting “crypto mining”. According to the South China Morning Post, Xiao Yi, who is a top government official in the Jiangxi...
CHINA
theedgemarkets.com

China warns state firms against crypto mining, mulls punitive steps

(Nov 16): China is warning its own state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to get out of cryptocurrency mining and is considering imposing punitive measures in the form of higher power prices on companies that continue to defy a government ban as Bitcoin trades near record highs. The National Development and Reform Commission...
ECONOMY
AFP

China's Twitter-like Weibo plans $547 mn Hong Kong listing

US-listed Chinese microblogging platform Weibo is seeking to raise up to $547 million in a share offer in Hong Kong, documents showed Monday, the latest China tech company to list closer to home as tensions with the United States rise. Several US-listed Chinese tech firms such as Alibaba have held initial public offerings in Hong Kong over the past two years as the United States has stepped up scrutiny of Chinese companies.
INTERNET
Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Argentine state energy firm YPF spies lithium tie-ups with China's CATL

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's state energy company YPF , making a push into the country's burgeoning lithium sector, met with officials from major Chinese battery maker CATL on Thursday, with both sides talking up plans to become "strategic partners" in the sector. The South American country, part...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

NZD Rises Mildly on Firm RBNZ Rate Expectations, Euro Still Pressing Key Support

New Zealand Dollar trades mildly higher today, after an RBNZ survey shows firm expectation of more rate hike ahead. On the other hand, Canadian Dollar weakens broadly as WTI crude oil’s pull back extends below a near term support level. Overall, Sterling and Dollar remain the strongest ones for the week. Euro is recovering slightly but remains the worst weekly performer, followed by Aussie.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
bigblueunbiased.com

Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
BUSINESS

