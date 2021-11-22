ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Team 11: Winter-like chill today

By Jeremy Eisenzopf
wjhl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures remain steadily in the mid to upper 40s all day long before cooling into the 30s early this evening. Lows tonight will dip in the low 20s. Temperatures will dip below freezing in the mountains this afternoon and stay well below freezing this evening into tonight with...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Heavy Snow Expected For WNY Tonight and Tomorrow

The Thanksgiving weekend is just about over, but Mother Nature is making sure that it sure feels like the holiday season outdoors. Some snow showers have been passing through the Buffalo region since late last night and it won't stop until Tuesday or Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlook#Storm Team#Tri Cities#Download Wjhl Weather App
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Unusually Warm Week Without Snow Is In Store

DENVER (CBS4) – We’ll wrap up the month of November and start December this week but it will feel more like late September or early October. Temperatures will run as much as 20-25 degrees above normal for this time of year starting today. There will be one exception and that is on Tuesday as some slightly cooler air will move into the state, but it will still be above normal, despite the cool down. The next potential storm system will move into the area sometime over the upcoming weekend with a big cool down and the chance for a little bit...
COLORADO STATE
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Cold start to the workweek before a steady warm up kicks in

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a cold Sunday night and Monday. A warming trend begins Tuesday afternoon and continues through the rest of the workweek. There is a slight chance of a shower as early as Wednesday. That slight potential continues through Friday and even Saturday. Rain chances may pick up toward late in the weekend or early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ALT 103.5

Winter Storm Closings

There are no closings or cancellations to report at this time. Albany has the potential to be brutally cold in the winter. These are the most brutal of the brutal, the 12 coldest days on record in Albany history since 1874 according to weather.gov. Capital Region Record Snowfall Totals December...
ALBANY, NY
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries Possible

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold start to the work week. Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 30s and flurries possible. There’s a chance for light snow early, especially north of the city where a light dusting is possible. Sunshine returns Tuesday with milder temperatures. Then, a gradual warm up through the middle of the week. By Thursday, highs reach the middle 50s.
CHICAGO, IL
localsyr.com

WATCH: Unseasonable chill sticks around today, but for how much longer?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – THIS AFTERNOON:. A little lake effect snow shower/flurry activity lingers southeast of Lake Ontario near the Syracuse area this afternoon. This little lake snow will not add up to much though. Overall, it’s a pretty quiet, chilly day with even some intervals of sun. Highs only manage to reach the low to mid 30s. The average high for late November is in the low 40s.
SYRACUSE, NY
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: A winter chill is back

Enjoy a refreshing start this morning with a clear and chilly Monday morning with temperatures in the 20’s. With plenty of sunshine today, it will be bright and cool with highs in the mid 40’s Tri-Cities, mid 30’s in the mountains. Warmer Mid-Week. Milder temperatures are expected as we head...
ENVIRONMENT
Hot 99.1

Winter Storm Closings

There are no closings or cancellations to report at this time. Albany has the potential to be brutally cold in the winter. These are the most brutal of the brutal, the 12 coldest days on record in Albany history since 1874 according to weather.gov. Capital Region Record Snowfall Totals December...
ENVIRONMENT
1045theteam.com

Winter Storm Closings

There are no closings or cancellations to report at this time. Albany has the potential to be brutally cold in the winter. These are the most brutal of the brutal, the 12 coldest days on record in Albany history since 1874 according to weather.gov. Capital Region Record Snowfall Totals December...
ALBANY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to temperatures right around the freezing mark and even a dusting on the roads for places north. Light scattered snow showers will continue through the early morning then taper off during the day. At the most a half of an inch could accumulate. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The next chance of snow showers will be overnight tonight as a weak shortwave moves across the region. Little to no accumulation is to be expected. Just watch out for icy spots as temperatures will be around the freezing mark again. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We warm up each day this week with highs back to normal Wednesday. We make it to the 50’s Thursday with a few rain showers. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By the weekend there’s a small chance for rain showers Saturday but it’ll be seasonable with a little sunshine if you need to hang your Christmas decorations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Plenty Of Sun Monday, Chilly Start To Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool and cloudy start to Monday with temperatures in the mid-60s and a few spotty showers. A front will move through and skies will gradually clear. The afternoon will be beautiful with highs in the mid-70s and plenty of sunshine. Monday night under mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop to the chilly 50s. Some inland areas will wake up to the low 50s inland with mid to upper 50s closer to the coast. (CBS4) Tuesday afternoon will be fabulous with pleasant highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday morning will not be as cold but still cool with temperatures in the low 60s. Highs will start to creep up to around 78 degrees. As winds shift more out of the east mid to late week, we will gradually warm up. Morning lows will be milder on Thursday and Friday as we’ll wake up with the upper 60s. Highs will be near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. Spotty showers will be possible Friday but it will be drier for the upcoming weekend.
MIAMI, FL
KRIS 6 News

Cool today, but warmer later this week

Upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather forecast and result in a fairly quiet weather pattern through the next several days. Surface high pressure will move east of us and will result in higher humidity and warmer temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Brief Chance For Flurries Or Sprinkles Followed By Warming Trend

CHICAGO (CBS) — There is a brief chance for a few snowflakes or sprinkles on Monday in the Chicago area, but otherwise a warming trend is underway. Expect Sunday night to be mostly clear with a low temperature of 21 degrees. Monday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries or sprinkles, but the high temperature will reach 43 degrees. There will be lots of sunshine for midweek as temperatures slowly climb to around 50 degrees by Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: ‘No Snow November’ Becomes ‘Dry December’ This Week

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the warmest and driest November’s on record in Denver will seamlessly transition into an equally warm and dry start to December this week. High temperatures will be close to records most days this week starting with a forecast high of 71 degrees in Denver on Monday. That’s about 25 warmer than normal for the end of November and about 5 degrees warmer than it was on Sunday. (source: CBS) Monday will bring the total number of above normal days this month to 24 of 29. November is currently averaging about 6 degrees above normal which is huge from...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy