2021 Turkey Day Upstate highlights healthy lifestyle, fun ahead of Thanksgiving large meals

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Trees Upstate, along with other community partners, announced their excitement to be holding the Turkey Day 8K and 5K walk and run in person for 2021.

The run is on Thanksgiving morning. The race will start at 8 a.m. and is set to start at the intersection of Augusta Street and Main Street.

As a platinum sponsor, Prisma Health said it’s important to keep your metabolism high, eat healthy foods before more fatty and sugary foods at Thanksgiving, and do something active with your family before or after a big meal.

First prize is $100 and there’s a costume contest as well. To sign up, visit the website here.

For more information about health and nutrition, visit the Prisma Health website here and sign up for their newsletter. The Transformations E-Newsletter is geared for post-weight loss surgery patients, but has helpful general health tips and recipes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.