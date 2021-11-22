ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone is officially released tonight

By Alexandria Ingham
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all been waiting patiently for the release of the ninth Outlander book. The wait is almost over. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone is out tonight. Check your Kindle or Audible at around midnight local tonight. You should see Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone automatically...

FanSided

Why are people sharing photos of Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone already?

You may have seen people sharing photos of their copy of Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone already. How is that possible when it’s not officially out yet?. We’re still a couple of days away from the official release of Outlander Book 9, titled Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone. Something you may have seen though is people sharing photos of their copies already in their hands.
Parade

Diana Gabaldon on Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, the 9th of 10 Planned Outlander Novels, and Her 2022 Book Recommendations

For those suffering from the “Droughtlander”—season six of Outlander won’t air on Starz until early 2022—author Diana Gabaldon has just what you need. In Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Delacorte Press), the ninth of 10 planned Outlander novels, Claire and Jamie are reunited in the American colonies as the Revolutionary War heads to their doorstep. “[By the end], readers should be going from a feeling of profound peace and satisfaction to a feeling of intense excitement,” the author of the popular time-traveling romance series says. Here, Gabaldon dishes on the fan-favorite couple and which books she recommends.
