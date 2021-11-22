ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Conor McGregor no longer ‘one of us’ and ‘sold his soul for money’, UFC rival claims

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKr5J_0d3k0rGw00

UFC star Anthony Smith insists Conor McGregor is no longer a legitimate fighter anymore and not being “one of us” drives him “crazy”.

The pair have exchanged trash talk in recent months, with McGregor unhappy at criticism after his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier, which resulted in a broken tibia.

The Irishman fired back, labelling the light heavyweight as a “big zombie”.

While McGregor mocked Smith further during media work for UFC Vegas 42, saying in a since-deleted video: “What the f*** is this? Get this off my tele now.”

And Smith, whose record stands at 36-16 after winning his last three fights, has now shared a theory that McGregor has realised that he is no longer a truly elite fighter and that he has “sold his soul” for money.

He told SiriusXM: “I don’t give a s*** what Conor thinks about me, but I don’t know why he’s taken aim at me twice. But as I thought about it, I think I figured it out.

“Conor’s been uber, uber-successful. He’s made more money than he could ever spend. He’s made true, like, generational wealth

“His kids’ kids’ kids’ kids are going to be just fine because of the things that Conor’s accomplished.

“What Conor can never get back, is he’ll never be one of us again – and it drives him absolutely crazy. He used to be – he used to be one of us.

“I found myself sitting at the desk wondering, like, does Conor miss what it felt like to be in the gym and just be one of the guys? Because he’s alienated himself from everybody.

“I’ve been around him a little bit. I don’t know him. But I’ve been around him and he was one of the guys.

“Then he kind of sold out and he starts taking shots at people and he kind of sold his soul for all that money. That’s fine if that’s what you want to do.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

UFC star Conor McGregor is horrifically jacked

2021 wasn’t the greatest year in terms of fighting for Conor McGregor, getting knocked out by Dustin Poirier in January then breaking his leg against his UFC rival in July. However, the Irishman is on the mend now and according to his coach, looking more jacked than ever. Via The...
UFC
The Independent

Khabib names hardest puncher faced in UFC and it’s not Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov insists Justin Gaethje is the hardest puncher he has ever faced in the UFC.Having mixed it with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, The Eagle then called it a day after his next fight, which saw him knock off Gaethje on Fight Island, concluding a glittering career with a 29-0 record.But the October 2020 meeting was memorable for the Russian, who maintains the American “hit like a truck”.“This guy [Justin Gaethje] hit like a truck, you know,” Nurmagomedov told Mike Tyson on his Hotboxin’ podcast.“Nobody hit me harder than Justin Gaethje. His kick, his punch, his left hook, right...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
mmanews.com

Justin Gaethje Accuses Conor McGregor Of Chasing His “Sloppy Seconds”

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has accused former two-division champion Conor McGregor of going after his “sloppy seconds” in the Octagon. Gaethje recently returned to action after over a year away. After failing to become the first blemish on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s record at UFC 254 last October, “The Highlight” found himself on the sidelines without an opponent and without a place in the vacant title fight at UFC 262.
UFC
The Independent

‘The guy is jacked’: Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh gives insight into injury recovery and UFC return

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has provided an update on his fighter’s return to the Octagon, following the former UFC champion’s leg break against Dustin Poirier.McGregor has lost twice to Poirier in 2021, knocked out by the American in the second round in January before suffering a broken leg at the end of the first round in July.The Irishman is expected back in the ring in the first half of 2022, and coach Kavanagh spoke to Submission Radio about his compatriot’s recovery and impending return.“He’s going to be back in the gym, he’s going to be back on the...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#One Of Us#Combat#Irishman
ClutchPoints

Conor McGregor drops truth bomb on breaking his leg

Conor McGregor recently made waves when he tweeted a meme about broken legs. UFC fighter Chris Weidman was quick to respond and he was not happy. Conor McGregor replied to Weidman and ended up dropping some shocking news on the leg break. He knew it would happen at UFC 264.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Conor McGregor reveals how many fights are left on UFC contract

Conor McGregor took to social media to reveal information about his current contract with the UFC. Former UFC lightweight champion, Conor McGregor took to Twitter on Saturday to do a question-and-answer session with fans. There were a number of interesting tidbits that came out during the discussion, including details about his current contract with the UFC.
UFC
Yardbarker

Conor McGregor is Looking Huge in his Latest Pics

The former double UFC Champion Conor McGregor is looking absolutely massive as he’s been put through his paces over in Dubai where he is currently training. The Notorious is getting ready to take on rival Dustin Poirier for the fourth time, their last fight was stopped early due to an injury the Dubliner picked up.
UFC
Yardbarker

Conor McGregor reveals his stance on potential FOURTH fight with Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has revealed his desire to fight Dustin Poirier for a FOURTH time in order to fully settle the score. McGregor’s feud with Poirier began at UFC 178, with the Irishman winning via TKO to secure the ‘Performance of the Night’ and keep himself on track for a world title shot.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor claims Khamzat Chimaev previously offered to help him “beat up the little scared pigeon” Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor has claimed that Khamzat Chimaev offered to help him prepare for Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018. In the last few days we’ve seen some interesting developments regarding the future of Khamzat Chimaev. Between being offered top contenders and calling out the likes of Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, it’s safe to say “Borz” is one of the most talked-about fighters on the roster.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Can Conor McGregor still land an elite-level UFC opponent?

In order to make another statement return in the UFC, Conor McGregor should be able to, as much as possible, find the most worthy opponent available. Conor McGregor is no stranger to lengthy lay offs and strong comebacks in the UFC. In fact, after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, “The Notorious” went on to a more than one-year hiatus only to bounce back with a stunning TKO win over Donald Cerrone in 2020.
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

356K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy