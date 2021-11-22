ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Steve Bruce puts his name forward for the interim role at Manchester United

By Ashley Anthony
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday we witnessed the ripple effect of Manchester United losing 4-1 to Watford at Vicarage Road when the club announced the impending sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager, ending a spell of three years at Old Trafford. One cannot say it was a surprise to see Ole...

Related
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Former Newcastle United Boss Steve Bruce Wants To Takeover From His Ex Teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer To Be New Manchester United Interim Manager

Reports suggest that ex-Manchester United defender Steve Bruce admits he is interested taking over as interim manager after the sacking of his former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. After Saturday's drubbing by Watford, yesterday morning, Manchester United confirmed the departure of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. This leaves Ole's right hand man,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd legend Schmeichel backs 'fantastic' Bruce for interim manager role

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has called on Steve Bruce to takeover as interim manager. United are pushing forward with plans to hire an interim boss after PSG rebuked their approach for Mauricio Pochettino. Bruce was recently sacked by Newcastle and Schmeichel thinks his former United teammate could do the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows not to manage another club in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United: The potential candidates to take interim charge

Manchester United are looking for a new manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked following another chastening defeat on Saturday.In charge since December 2018 after initially being brought in as Jose Mourinho’s temporary successor, the humiliating 4-1 loss at Watford brought down the curtain on the 1999 treble hero’s Old Trafford reign.Michael Carrick has been placed in temporary charge, with United saying they will be looking for an interim boss until the end of the season.Here we look at potential candidates for the role, with former United players featuring prominently.Michael Carrick🎙 Michael Carrick will address the media alongside @HarryMaguire93...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino sidesteps ‘rumours’ as Manchester United follow interim plan

Manchester United remain focused on finding an interim manager to take charge for the rest of the season as Mauricio Pochettino refused to be drawn on reports linking him with Old Trafford.Former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is understood to be one of several coaches under consideration for the interim role at United, who plan to name a long-term replacement for the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next summer.Valverde won two LaLiga titles during a two-and-a-half year spell as Barcelona manager. The 57-year-old, who was previously in charge at Athletic Bilbao, has been without a club since leaving the Nou Camp in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United news LIVE: Ernesto Valverde ‘spoken to’ over interim role with Mauricio Pochettino favourite

Manchester United won their first match of the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era on Tuesday night as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho scored in a 2-0 victory at Villarreal. Michael Carrick made a few tweaks to the starting line-up but saw his side frustrated for the first hour, with David de Gea making a vital save. However, the introduction of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford from the bench sparked United into life and the victory ensured they will advance to the knockout stages. Meanwhile, in the background, United’s manager search rumbles on. Mauricio Pochettino is reported to be at the head of that queue though, with The Independent learning that the former Tottenham and Southampton boss is keen to take over at Old Trafford - and could even do so mid-season.If it can’t happen until summer and United follow the interim boss route until then as they announced, Ernesto Valverde is one of the leading candidates for the post. Follow all the latest updates and reaction:
PREMIER LEAGUE
