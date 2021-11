The Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons meet again in a week, and the NBA can prevent another incident between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart with its discipline. During their game on Sunday night, after the four-time NBA champion elbowed the Detroit big man in the face, a bleeding Stewart tried to fight LeBron. Both players were ejected — it was only the second time that LeBron has ever been ejected during his career — and we got a new meme of Russell Westbrook looking tough.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO