ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Southwest flight attendants dance for passengers at airport gate in Tiktok video

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2LiJ_0d3k0Pki00

Crew members on a Southwest Airlines flight put a smile on their customers’ faces yesterday as a pilot and flight attendant broke into a dance routine at the gate.

“Looks like I’m on the fun @SouthwestAir flight with a cool crew,” wrote passenger and TikTok user Julia, aka @theofficialsugarbaker, who also posted the video to Twitter.

In the video, the two uniformed staffers give the Strictly pros a run for their money with an improvised ballroom dance at the end of the bridge, just as boarding passengers approach.

Julia identified the staffers as “Captain Wally” and “ flight attendant Cynthia” and followed up on Twitter to say that she had been boarding a flight to Baltimore/Washington International.

“Now that’s a happy flight,” commented one TikTok follower, while Southwest’s official Twitter account responded, saying: “Yeah that’s definitely the cool crew!”

Another fan of the airline wrote: “Southwest employees usually look, act and interact with customers as if they like their jobs. It shows.”

@theofficialsugarbaker

#SouthWest #makethisgoviral #CowboyBebop #FYP #ForYou #❤️❤️❤️❤️

♬ original sound - Julia Sugarbaker

Southwest flight attendants are known by social media users for their fun-loving, informal and sometimes unorthodox approach to inflight service.

The airline recently made headlines when another TikTok user posted a video of Southwest crew using the tilt of the plane to fling snack packets down the aisle for customers to grab them.

“They seem so fun,” wrote one viewer, with another saying: “This cracks me up! Who doesn’t need a good laugh during a flight?”

In another camera-worthy Southwest moment, another crew member was filmed making a veil, crown and tiered wedding cake out of toilet paper and snack packets for a bride-to-be on the flight, before presenting them to her with a tannoy announcement and asking her to walk down the aisle with them.

“Best flight attendant ever!” wrote the TikTok user who captured the video.

In another social media video, a Southwest employee was filmed singing a jaunty song on a flight to Hawaii to applause and cheering from passengers.

Comments / 1

Related
johnnyjet.com

American or Southwest Canceled Flight? Here’s What All Airline Passengers Are Entitled To By Law

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. The last few weeks, we’ve seen thousands of flight cancellations and delays by major airlines and especially by Southwest and American Airlines. I wrote extensively about what caused them (mostly staffing issues after a little bit of bad weather) but travelers don’t care what the problem was. All they care about is getting from Point A to Point B safely and on time.
LIFESTYLE
TheDailyBeast

Southwest Pilot and Flight Attendant Brawl After ‘Disagreement Over Mask-Wearing’

A pilot with Southwest Airlines was cited for assault and battery after an alleged physical altercation with a flight attendant over wearing a mask, according to USA Today. The Oct. 18 incident occurred at a California hotel bar, where the crew was spending the night after a flight. A public information officer with the San Jose Police Department declined to provide details, but confirmed “the event involved a disagreement over mask-wearing or masks.” The pilot has been placed on leave while the “crew disagreement,” as an airline spokesperson put it, is reviewed by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office for possible charges.
SAN JOSE, CA
Best Life

If You Hear This on Your Plane, It Might Be an Emergency, Flight Attendant Warns

There are few phobias more common than a fear of flying, but even if you don't consider yourself an anxious flyer, it's easy to get spooked when you're on a plane. A moment of heavy turbulence can send even the most experienced flyer into a sudden panic. Fortunately, there are signs to look out for when it comes to actual in-air emergencies. A flight attendant just warned passengers that there is one sound in particular that might signal trouble ahead. Read on to find out what you should listen for on your next flight.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Best Life

Never Ask for This One Favor on a Plane, Flight Attendants Warn

Over the last year and a half, it's safe to say that air travel has hit some serious turbulence. But throughout the ups and downs of the pandemic, flight attendants have kept their heads high. Whether they're bringing a cart full of snacks to each row or explaining the mask policy, flight attendants work hard to ease their passengers' stress, no matter what challenges arise along the way. But regardless of how much you rely on flight attendants when traveling, they can't say yes to every question you ask. In fact, there's one particular task that flight attendants can't help you with, even though you probably expect them to. Read on to find out the one favor you should never ask a flight attendant.
LIFESTYLE
johnnyjet.com

Man Who Punched American Airlines Flight Attendant On JFK-SNA Identified

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. The identity of the man who allegedly punch an American Airlines flight attendant twice in the face and broke her nose has been formerly charged. Brian Hsu, a 20-year-old Irvine, California man, was charged with interference with a flight crew and assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, the Department of Justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

This Popular Airline Will Cut All Flights to 2 Major Airports, Starting Jan. 4

Air travel is finally picking back up again after the COVID pandemic effectively halted most passengers' travel plans. But now travelers are facing new challenges, including canceled flights. Both Southwest and American Airlines each made nearly 2,000 last-minute flight cancellations in the last few months, stranding people in airports across the country. And it's no longer just certain flights getting cut because of weather and staffing shortages: Many airlines are taking this time to restructure their service on a larger scale, pulling entire flight routes from cities. In fact, one popular airline just announced that it is permanently cutting all of its flights to two of the biggest airports in the U.S. soon. Read on to find out if your travel could be affected next year.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Southwest Airlines#Ballroom Dance#Southwestair#Theofficialsugarbaker
tripsavvy.com

These Are the Worst Airports and Airlines for Delays

Flight delays, unfortunately, are a far too common travel phenomenon, whether due to weather, mechanical problems, or a snowball effect of delayed flights ahead of yours. As it turns out, not all airports and airlines are made equal when it comes to delays—some are way worse than others. The Family...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Woman ‘punches son and husband’ and ‘steals passenger’s cookies’ on flight from Texas

A woman screamed at and punched her son and husband before stealing a fellow passenger’s cookies on a US flight, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).The unnamed “unruly” traveller was on a Horizon Air flight from Austin, Texas to San Francisco, California on 18 May – but the FAA has only just released details of the incident.She refused to fasten her seatbelt, “punched and screamed at her husband and son… diverting flight attendants from their duties,” the FAA said in a statement. “She threw trash at a flight attendant, and snatched cookies from a nearby passenger.”The US transportation agency...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Woman Dragged off Plane & Arrested After Punching Southwest Flight Attendant

DALLAS, TX –– A woman is behind bars after allegedly punching an operations agent on a Southwest Airlines flight at Dallas Love Field. According to the Dallas Police Department, 32-year-old Arielle Jean Jackson was traveling from Dallas Love Field to La Guardia in New York on Saturday. The preliminary investigation...
DALLAS, TX
TravelNoire

Flash Sale: Southwest Airlines Has $39 Flights But Only For 3-Days

Southwest Airlines is well-known for its $39 one-way flight sales, and just like the previous ones, the airline is back with their winter sale. The sale, which started this week, will run until Thursday Nov. 11 at 11:59pm Central Standard Time. Keep in mind that the $39 is just a starting price point, and most one-way fares with be $68.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Independent

‘Unacceptable’: Southwest Airlines employee hospitalised after assault by female passenger in Dallas

A passenger boarding a Southwest Airlines flight in Dallas, Texas, assaulted an airline employee on Saturday, sending her to the hospital. "Southwest Airlines maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault and fully support our employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident," the airline told CNN, which reported on the incident. The employee, described as a female operations agent, was “verbally and physically” assaulted by a female passenger, and was taken to a Dallas-area hospital before later being released to rest and recover at home.The assailant is now reportedly in police custody. Southwest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Flight attendant reveals meaning behind the ‘chime sounds’ on airplanes

Flight attendant Tommy Cimato has shared what the chime sounds mean on airplanes in an online viral video.The distinctive two-toned beeps are used to signal to cabin crew, explains Mr Cimato in his short TikTok clip, which has racked up 5.1m views and half a million likes since it was posted on Monday.Two chimes means “one flight attendant is trying to call another flight attendant, or the flight deck is trying to call us”, said the flight attendant from Phoenix on screen from a plane.“If you hear three of those, that means it’s an emergency,” he says. “If you hear...
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Another Major Airline Just Said It's Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

Vaccine mandates and mask requirements have made air travel a safer option for people this year, even amid the continued spread of COVID. But while passengers may have the comfort of safety while flying, it's getting on those flights that is proving to be a massive headache. In early October, Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 2,000 flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country. Later that month, Alaska Airlines announced that it was cutting some of its flights between two cities in November and December. Now, another major airline has just announced that it's dropping flight service to and from several cities over the next two months. Read on to find out if any of your upcoming trips are in jeopardy.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Why You Should Never Drink Airplane Coffee, According to a Flight Attendant

Look, the past two years have been extremely hard for everyone (except billionaires, I guess). But it has been particular stressful and strenuous for flight attendants, with cases of in-air incidentsand unruly passengers skyrocketing over the past 18 months. So on this episode of the Thrillist Explorers podcast, we wanted...
LIFESTYLE
Upworthy

Twitter user warns people to beware of 'over-friendly, chatty seat neighbors' on flights in viral thread

Translator, journalist and blogger Unigwe Chidalu from Lagos, Nigeria, recently shared a story of how a woman narrowly escaped becoming an accessory to a drug-smuggling attempt. In a Twitter thread that has been viewed by thousands on the social media platform, Chidalu urged those traveling by plane to be careful around overly friendly seatmates. The story revolves around a woman traveling to Dubai who was asked by her seatmate—an older woman—to help put her bag in the overhead luggage compartment. While most of us would've immediately obliged such a request, the story eventually reveals how doing so could potentially put one in great danger.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

American Airlines passenger fined $23,000 after attacking flight attendant because seat didn’t recline

A woman in the US was fined $23,000 (£17,097) after she verbally abused and attacked a flight attendant because her seat on the aircraft would not recline.The unnamed passenger was on an American Airlines flight on 11 March when the incident occurred, but wasn’t fined until last week.According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the woman “verbally abused flight attendants after she realised her assigned seat would not recline”.Cabin crew tried to address the traveller’s concerns, but she refused to move seats and instead “kept yelling at flight attendants”.The woman also refused to comply with the compulsory mask mandate onboard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

356K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy