Justin Herbert: Cam Heyward isn’t dirty, just a tough player in an emotional game

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cam Heyward is looked at as a leader on the football field each Sunday when the Steelers take the field. The defensive lineman doesn’t just provide leadership on the field, but off the field, as well. Wednesday was Heyward’s annual holiday meal distribution at Heinz Field. Turkeys, sides, and fresh produce were given away to 200 families. Heyward said there are still a lot of families struggling as the pandemic drags on. “Definitely a lot of need, whether it was during the summer in the middle of the pandemic and now, as well,” Heyward said. “We have a big call to give back and I want to make sure I take part.” Several of Heyward’s teammates were on hand to help load the meals into cars.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO