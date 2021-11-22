Gov. Lamont encourages residents to get vaccinated, receive third booster shot

With COVID-19 cases expected to rise over the holidays, Gov. Ned Lamont is encouraging those who are unvaccinated to get vaccinated and for those who've been vaccinated to get a booster shot.

This comes just days after the CDC signed off on boosters for all adults ages 18 years old and older.

Lamont recently tweeted out: "Get it before Thanksgiving, before Hanukkah, before Christmas and the New Year, before all those holidays so you can more safely spend time with your friends and loved ones."

If you've received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you're eligible for a booster 6 months after your second shot.

If you got the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine, you could get a booster two months after your first shot.

Mixing and matching vaccines is allowed.

For example, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, you can get a Moderna booster.

MORE : Connecticut Vaccine Portal

MORE: Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

There are several ways you can get a booster shot in Connecticut, including at pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens or at mobile vaccine clinics.

There is a mobile vaccine clinic open Monday at the Stamford Dog Park in Courtland Avenue.