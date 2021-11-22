Police: Borough Park car accident leaves one woman seriously hurt

One woman suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to the hospital after a two-car accident in Borough Park.

A Honda CRV was headed northbound on 14th Avenue, and a BMW, which had the woman as a passenger, was headed eastbound on 46th Street, where the two collided at the intersection at around 1 a.m. Monday. The car crash caused one of the cars to careen into a parked school bus.

Police tell News 12 that both drivers are 23-year-old males and were both transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police on the scene stated that both drivers entered the intersection when neither was supposed to, as both of them had a red light.

With the investigation still ongoing, and the 48-year-old woman in critical condition with serious head injuries, the police are still unsure If any charges will be filed on the two drivers.