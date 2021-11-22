Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

GTA Vice City’s Biker missions are tied in with Love Fist, but unlike the Haitian missions, you don’t start a gang war by finishing this questline. Instead, it’s one more step towards a fancy limo and 100% completion in Vice City. You’ll first run into Mitch Baker, leader of the local bike gang, after completing Love Juice for the rock band. You can ignore Baker until you finish Psycho Killer or just take a detour and get the missions out of the way immediately. Since there’s no drastic consequence, you’re free to slot these quests in wherever you want. This guide to the Mitch Baker biker missions includes an update for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO