Gogglebox fans have been left delighted by a throwback photo of Jenny Newby.Jenny’s co-star Lee Riley shared the image on their joint Instagram account, quipping: “She’s going to go mat at me.”The photo shows a permed Jenny, who is 65, in the 1980s, when she was around 30.Jenny and Lee, who have been best friends for two decades, swiftly became Gogglebox fan favourites after making their debut on the Channel 4 entertainment series in 2014,Their fans responded with delighted.One replied: “Hey, we all did it. If you didn’t have a perm in the 80s were you even there?”...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO