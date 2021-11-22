Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

The Forgotten City started as a Skyrim mod, and is an adventure game filled with mystery, intrigue, and long, intricate conversations. So what does it look like when someone brute forces their way through it? It's pretty hilarious, it turns out. Watch along with developers Nick Pearce (Managing Director, Writer, Designer, Producer, Director), Alex Goss, (Technical Lead, Programmer) and John Eyre (Lead Artist, Environment and Character Art) as they watch their game get finished incredibly fast by speedrunner ShadowthePast. Check out more from speedrunner ShadowthePast here: https://www.twitch.tv/shadowthepast https://twitter.com/shadowthepast https://www.youtube.com/user/ShadowthePast https://www.speedrun.com/user/ShadowthePast.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO