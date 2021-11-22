ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen is a free man and vows to cooperate with law enforcement

By Kara Scannell
 6 days ago
Donald Trump's former personal attorney and self-described fixer will officially be released from his three-year prison...

Jim Palmer
5d ago

well that's that's about right Donald Trump's wife as he knows it is over there's no question about it his attorneys told him not even 2 weeks ago prepare yourself a lot more indictments are coming he can't borrow any more money banks around the world have shut their doors on Donald Trump because of what he did on January 6th there's stockholders don't want their Bank did they associated with a man of Donald Trump's caliber if he had to just stayed out of politics he may have gotten away with this on Earth cuz he's been flying under the radar for really for decades I know about 30 years it may go back further than that he would have had to answer from it to God but here on Earth he could have got away with it but not when you run for a political office if you have skeletons in your closet they will come out

Bert Loftin
5d ago

With as much as the Left and the media has pursued Donald Trump since he announced he was running for president, there is no doubt in my mind there is nothing they have on him that would or could result in any charges against him that would result in a prison sentence or anything along those lines. If they had anything at all, ANYTHING, they would have already gone after him for it. He's still free and the Left is still crying. Haha!

CL
5d ago

the funny thing is...THIS DOESN'T MATTER..HE HAS TOLD YALL EVERY CON THIS MAN HAS DONE BECAUSE HE WAS HIS RIGHT HAND, TRIGGER MAN BUT YALL DONT BELIEVE HIM...SOOOO UNTIL WE C CHARGES FILED ON CON DON STFU. ...

