'I was fearing death': Bubba Watson share mental health struggles

 7 days ago
Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson opens up to CNN...

Golfer Bubba Watson Details Hitting 'Rock Bottom' in Anxiety Battle: I Was 'Envisioning Death'

Three years removed from what Bubba Watson refers to as his "darkest hour," the golfer is focused on his growth and not afraid of revisiting the hard times. In his new memoir, Up & Down — which was released earlier this month — Watson gets candid about grappling with severe anxiety so intense and debilitating that at one point he lost a significant amount of weight and wondered if his life was ending.
Bubba Watson: "It’s difficult to describe that"

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson heads the second wave of players to commit to the 2021 PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes, Dec. 16-19. Having made his debut last year alongside his father-in-law Wayne Ball, the 12-time PGA Tour winner is looking forward to returning to the event and making it a family affair with his son Caleb accompanying him.
HopeWay Sharing the Importance of Mental Health in Veterans

CHARLOTTE N.C. – Justin Johnson, MD serves as Director of Veteran Services at HopeWay. A board-certified psychiatrist who also serves in the U.S. Army Reserve, Dr. Johnson previously treated patients at the Durham VA Medical Center’s Iraq and Afghanistan combat Veteran center. Dr. Johnson is a North Carolina native, a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, and completed his psychiatry residency at the Massachusetts General Hospital and McLean Hospital combined program at Harvard Medical School. He is currently an assistant consulting professor at Duke University School of Medicine.
Underoath’s Aaron Gillespie Unmasks His Struggle with Mental Health

Anyone who has struggled with mental health issues can point to a moment when someone told them that what they’re feeling isn’t real. Aaron Gillespie—drummer and vocalist for the Grammy-nominated metal band Underoath, as well as the touring drummer for Paramore and founder of the band The Almost— recalls a time when the people around him said that his generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) could be addressed with something as simple as forgetting about the affliction. “My whole life the coping I received from anyone was, ‘If you feel it, ignore it because it isn’t real it’s in you mind,'” he says the latest installment of Sound Mind Unmasked, a video series featuring artists sharing their mental health journey and opening up about the toll touring and recording can take. Unmasked is focused on as shining a light on free mental health resources available to everyone, as well as fostering an open dialogue about mental health for artists and audiences alike.
AJ Lee Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, Reveals Phone Call That Saved Her Life

AJ Lee has been open about her struggles with maintaining mental health, and she recently discussed those struggles during her time in WWE. Lee appeared on General Hospital star Maurice Benard’s State of Mind podcast and talked about her experiences with bipolar disorder and how they led to a close call toward the end of her WWE run. You can check out the video and some highlights below, per Fightful:
Prince William struggled with mental health during air ambulance work

Prince William struggled with his mental health during his time as an air ambulance pilot. The Duke of Cambridge - who launched the Blue Light Together scheme on Thursday (11.25.21), which provides a package of mental health support for workers in the emergency services - has spoken to emergency responders and discussed how the job impacted on their mental wellbeing, and revealed he had troubles of his own when he worked with the East Anglian Air Ambulance between 2015 and 2017.
WNBA's Kysre Gondrezick Reveals Mental Health Struggles Led To WNBA Hiatus

Indiana Fever guard Kysre Gondrezick is opening up on her time away from the WNBA ... saying she needed to focus on her mental well-being. Gondrezick -- the #4 pick in the 2021 WNBA draft -- posted a letter to Instagram on Monday ... detailing some of the struggles she faced this past season, including the loss of someone extremely close to her.
