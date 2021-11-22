ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Elite UFC fighters rebuke American athlete Cody Durden's insulting trash talk saying 'racism is never cool'

By Alan Dawson
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04dy3Y_0d3jzMQS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2mHA_0d3jzMQS00
American UFC fighter Cody Durden reacts after his victory over Aoriqileng of China.

Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

  • Cody Durden's fellow fighters criticized him for his insulting language at a UFC event Saturday.
  • Durden defeated Mongolian fighter Aoriqileng and said he had to "send him back to where he came from."
  • UFC fighter Jared Gordon said Durden's comment makes "white people look dumb."

UFC flyweight Cody Durden attracted backlash from fellow fighters for insulting comments he made after beating 125-pound opponent Aoriqileng at an MMA event Saturday in Las Vegas.

The American fighter said immediately after the win that he had to send Aoriqileng, who is from the Inner Mongolia region of China, "back to China where he came from."

His comment attracted boos from those who attended the show inside the Apex, and though Durden claimed the comment was not racist, his peers begged to differ.

"Racism is never cool," women's flyweight fighter Casey O'Neill tweeted.

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad called Durden a "bozo," the American light heavyweight Jamahal Hill said "way to shit on your own performance," and UFC new boy Mohammad Mokaev challenged Durden to a fight .

Jared Gordon, a New Yorker, said Durden's language made "white people look dumb."

Durden was undeterred at the opposition to his post-fight statement.

"If they don't like it, do something," he told reporters at the post-fight press conference on the night. "Sign the contract, it doesn't matter to me. I said what I said and it is what it is.

"Emotions were high. It's the fight business. He's punching me in the face and I was punching him in the face. It's his family or mine, and tonight my family eats."

Durden, though, later apologized on Twitter. "I apologize if I offended anyone," he said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

World’s Strongest Men eclipsed by ‘Iranian Hulk’ mega heavyweight clash

A massive heavyweight clash between former World’s Strongest Men Eddie Hall and Thor Bjornsson will get eclipsed on April 2, 2022. That’s when “Iranian Hulk” Sajad Gharibi is penciled in to fight Martyn Ford in the latest to be the event labeled “The heaviest boxing match ever.”. The announcement comes...
COMBAT SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Floyd Mayweather Jr. finally admits the truth about Logan Paul fight

Floyd Mayweather defeated Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition match in June. Five months later, Mayweather is finally admitting the harsh truth about the exhibition. Paul, 26, is a social media personality. Though he has an athletic background, he is far from a professional boxer. That’s why people were so surprised — and impressed — that Paul lasted eight rounds against Mayweather and looked pretty good. No winner was announced in the fight because it was an exhibition, but Paul was commended for his effort.
MMAmania.com

Video: Mike Tyson shows off deadly combinations in response to Logan Paul

The proposed boxing match between Mike Tyson and Logan Paul is still in the works, but “Iron Mike” seems ready to unleash all hell on the social media influencer. It’s not a classic clash of combat starts but Tyson and Paul are expected to meet sometime in early 2022 in what would be one of the biggest PPV events of the year. Paul is one of the more popular figures on social media today and Tyson is one of the greatest boxers in the history of the world. A meeting between the two should do upwards of one million PPV buys, which is what Paul pulled in opposite Floyd Mayweather Jr. for their exhibition match earlier this year.
ClutchPoints

Ronda Rousey’s net worth in 2021

Ronda Rousey is considered to be the trailblazer for women in mixed martial arts, specifically the UFC. She is also one of the greatest UFC fighters and is the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Let’s now take a look at Ronda Rousey’s net worth in 2021.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Gordon
Person
Belal Muhammad
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 43 preview, ‘Vieira vs Tate’ predictions

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will battle hot-and-cold division bruiser Ketlen Vieira for the right to stay alive in the 135-pound title chase, courtesy of the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Sat. night (Nov. 20, 2021) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. And like every UFC fight card — both good and bad — we’re here to help decide who wins and who loses tomorrow night in “Sin City.”
UFC
Yardbarker

Watch: Mike Tyson sends warning to Logan Paul with ELECTRIC training montage

Mike Tyson has taken to social media to flaunt his extraordinary boxing arsenal amid rumours that he could be set to fight Logan Paul. Tyson made his boxing return against Roy Jones Jr. at the tail end of 2020. The rumour mill has been turning ever since as fight fans speculate over who he could battle next.
Bleacher Report

Logan Paul Says 'I Would F--king Beat Mike Tyson' in a Boxing Fight

For the most part, Logan Paul was outclassed by Floyd Mayweather during their June exhibition. The famous YouTuber would like his chances, however, against another boxing legend. Paul told Fight Hub TV that he "would f--king beat" the 55-year-old Tyson because the former heavyweight champion is "too old":. On the...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Twitter reacts to Cody Durden’s racist comment at UFC Vegas 43

Cody Durden may have won his flyweight bout against Chinese fighter Qileng Aori earlier today (Sat., Nov. 20, 2021) at UFC Vegas 43 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the Georgia native lost a ton of fans in the process. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fighter#Racism#Rebuke#Combat#American#Mongolian#Mma
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Leaving WWE?

For years now WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the next face of the company, and it seems that the effort is paying off as Reigns as received a lot of praise for his character work since he turned heel. This week Roman Reigns appeared on Friday Night SmackDown,...
WWE
MMAmania.com

Why is Hasbulla famous? UFC fighters explain...

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov posted another YouTube video on Wednesday celebrating the rise of Hasbulla Magomedov, the social media celebrity who started popping up at MMA events as part of the “Eagle” entourage. So why is Hasbulla famous?. Partly because the 19 year-old Dagestani is hanging around (and...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 43’s Miesha Tate

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight strap-hanger, Miesha Tate, will throw down vs. rising bruiser, Ketlen Vieira, this Saturday (Nov. 20, 2021) at UFC Vegas 43 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Returning from retirement is rarely a good idea for MMA fighters. For every Georges St. Pierre who...
UFC
firstsportz.com

“She can get away with murder,” Julianna Pena believes Amanda Nunes needs to be punished for her fight inactivity in bantamweight division

UFC women’s bantamweight title contender Julianna Pena is getting restless to take on the two-division champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 269. Amanda Nunes is undoubtedly the greatest female MMA fighter. The ‘Lioness’ rules the women’s bantamweight and featherweight division. She is now returning to the bantamweight division to defend her belt against Julianna Pena. Pena, has been waiting on this title shot for a long time and is surprised with the power Nunes has in the women’s UFC.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Diego Sanchez provides health update, says he has “blood clots in both my legs”

UFC legend and fan-favorite Diego Sanchez provided a health update on his social media, saying that he has “blood clots in both my legs.”. Sanchez took to his social media on Thursday night to let his fans know how he is feeling after contracting COVID-19. According to “The Nightmare,” who posted a photo from his hospital bed, he has both pneumonia and COVID-19, and both ailments have affected his body in a very negative way. According to the former Ultimate Fighter winner, he is now battling blood clots, and he says he has blood clots in both of his legs, which is frightening.
UFC
PWMania

The Undertaker Gives His Thoughts On Omos and Omos Responds

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, The Undertaker said the following about Omos:. “The biggest thing for him, and it’s funny that you mentioned him because I’ll say this, there will never be another Andre. But this guy is as close as we’ve come. I mean, and that’s a big statement. Absolutely. But he’s special, almost as special.”
WWE
Insider

Insider

201K+
Followers
18K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy