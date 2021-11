Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Sen Michael Bennett how Democrats are selling Build Back Better to their voters. We have a discussion next about what a giant budget bill in Congress would actually do. A Democratic measure contains so many of the party's priorities that it's been hard to discuss. It's even harder because the bill keeps changing over time. But a version has now passed the House. And something similar, though not identical, could pass the Senate, which allows us to get into some of the details of the bill that the White House promotes as its Build Back Better agenda. Democratic Senator Michael Bennet discussed some of this at a town hall meeting with constituents this week. And afterward, he joined us from Denver.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO