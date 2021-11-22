ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Music Video: Don Q – Light Today

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

He’s back! After taking some time away from the spotlight, Don Q is back with new music and it feels like he hasn’t missed a beat. Leading the way, the Highbridge Collective frontman has delivered the “Light Today” visuals. Draped in designer, the New York native...

defpen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
defpen

New Music: Freddie Gibbs – Black Illuminati (Featuring Jadakiss)

If you there’s a respected lyricist in rap, Freddie Gibbs has probably been in the studio with them. The Gary native’s list of collaborations includes Nas, Pusha T, Benny The Butcher, Roc Marciano, Black Thought and even Snoop Dogg. Simply put, he just raps and he’s really good at it. Therefore, it makes sense that he’d want to work with someone else who is also really good at rapping. This time around, it’s Jadakiss.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Striker drop “Deathwish” music video

Canadian heavy metal act Striker fooled their fans last month with a social media post reading “RIP Striker 2007-2021.” A few days after the scare the group dropped a brand new single, “Deathwish.” The song is also marked as the group’s introductory track with new drummer Jonathan Webster and bassist Pete Klassen who joined in 2019. Today (17th), the band has proven they’re not going anywhere anytime soon as they’ve dropped a music video for their latest single.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Failure Premiere “Headstand” Music Video

Failure have newly released an official music video to accompany their recently debuted new single “Headstand“. That song was the first to be shared from the band’s forthcoming album “Wild Type Droid“, which will be out on December 03rd. The group’s own vocalist/guitarist Ken Andrews directed this video.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Jinjer release “Disclosure!” music video

Ukrainian metal powerhouse Jinjer have unleashed a music video for their track titled “Disclosure!” — check out the clip below. The tune appears on the band’s most recent album on Napalm Records dubbed ‘Wallflowers.’. A presser states, “With a fiery opening, “Disclosure!” cuts sharp like a razor blade without making...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
FANGORIA

Watch The Music Video For Donner's "Andromeda Waltz"

The music video for Norwegian composer Jacob Holm-Lupo's (White Willow, The Opium Cartel) "Andromeda Waltz" is directed by Russian dark artist Natalia Drepina. The video premieres ahead of Hesitant Light, the debut album from Holm-Lupo's side project DONNER. It makes sense that Holm-Lupo cites a mix of influences here from his musical upbringing, ranging from ‘80s horror movie soundtracks to prog and jazz-rock. The music video is a dark and moody folk horror, the track itself would be right at home in an Argento film. Here's what music video director Natalie Drepina had to say about the project:
MUSIC
defpen

New Music: Kyle Banks & Bino Rideaux – On Me

Meez and Travis Marsh aren’t names that the average fan knows, but their work is widely respected. Coming out of Los Angeles, Meez is the producer behind several Dreamville records like Milky Way by Bas and Cozz & Effect by Cozz. Meanwhile, Travis Marsh has been in the studio with everyone from Teyana Taylor to French Montana. Needless to say, whenever they get in the studio, something good comes out of it.
MUSIC
theyoungfolks.com

Music Video Premiere: Catnyp Unleashes “Game The System”

Missoula, Montana-based alternative artist Catnyp, aka Henderson K. Shatner, unveils the new music video, “Game The System,” a track from his upcoming 14-track collection, entitled Catnyp IIII, slated to drop April 22, 2022. Talking about the album, Shatner shares, “My ex provided some unsolicited advice that set the tone for...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#The Highbridge Collective
guitargirlmag.com

﻿JENNIE HARLUK UNVEILS NEW MUSIC VIDEO “THE FOOL” OUT TODAY

Calgary native Jennie Harluk unveils her new music video for her latest single “The Fool”, out today. “The Fool” is a quirky contradiction on its own – melodically, it is characterized by cheery shreds of silvery guitar chords that rollick with playfulness as Harluk’s croons stretch over the bouncy production, yielding a waltzy ambience. But once her listeners dissect the lyrics, they can’t help but notice the swelling heartbreak that captures the unglamorous aftermath of a breakup. Swinging between moments of serene introspection and cathartic outbursts, “The Fool ” unleashes any residual anger and sadness through an empowering, cheery groove that beckons its listeners to let go.
MUSIC
horrornews.net

MOTIVES Release Animated “Dead Weight” Music Video

Listen to Motives’ Album “DEATH THROES” HERE. CLEVELAND, OH | NOVEMBER 16, 2021: Today Motives release a one-of-a-kind music video for their heavy single “Dead Weight,” one of the shining tracks from their album “Death Throes,” which came out in March 2020. The video breathes new life into their record, which was released right at the start of the pandemic lockdown. In addition, this video marks the end of that chapter as the band shifts their focus to their next EP in 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
nextmosh.com

Cynic release music video for “Diamond Light Body”

Progressive rockers Cynic have released a music video for their new track “Diamond Light Body,” which appears on their just-released new album ‘Ascension Codes‘ — stream the clip below (featuring artwork by visionary artists Martina Hoffmann and Robert Venosa, plus design and animations by Randy Gaul and Jonatan Martinez). Regarding...
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Watch the Lonestar Amazed Music Video and Lyrics

The Country band Lonestar song "Amazed" was released in 1999 and spent 8 weeks at #1 on the Country Music charts. The Lonestar Amazed song was released in 1999 and reached #1 on the Billboard Country Music chart with this major Country hit. The song was a track on their “Lonely Grill” album. This song was ranked the #1 country song of the year for 1999 on the Billboard Year-end Country chart.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
beverlypress.com

Festival of Lights is music to cantor’s ears

From the time she was young, Cantor Ilysia Pierce knew music was her calling. The New York native, whose family moved to the Los Angeles area when she was 10, said her late grandfather was a cantor, and she discovered a love for music as a teenager while attending Temple Beth Kodesh of West Hills, in the San Fernando Valley.
RELIGION
Vibe

Ashanti Performs Medley Of Hits Following Lady Of Soul Acceptance Speech: Watch

Ashanti is our Lady of Soul at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Presented by Normani, who paid homage to Ashanti’s unique blend of early 2000s girl-next-door meets around-the-girl aura, the “Happy” singer took the stage to accept her award. “I am so humbled and so blessed to be here—giving all praise to God. A lot of people thought that I wouldn’t make it this far […] some people may look at my journey and think it was easy. It was not,” she began. “My career has been filled with so many peaks and valleys and it definitely wasn’t easy. I’ve been blessed to...
MUSIC
bravewords.com

MAJESTICA Release "This Christmas" Music Video

Majestica have released the official video for "This Christmas", taken from the album A Christmas Carol (Extended Version). Says the band: "It's time to finally release the extended version of A Christmas Carol and complete the story with our new single, "This Christmas"! 'This Christmas' is an uptempo song that has a bit of all the elements you can find on the album. Strong chorus, duo vocals, big orchestration, twin guitars and all the Christmas feeling that you need. Merry Christmas!"
MUSIC
theprp.com

Hypocrisy Release “Worship” Music Video

A music video for Hypocrisy‘s title track to their newly released album “Worship” has been made available online. You can give that a watch below. The band had Costin Chioreanu illustrate and animate the video, which also features performance footage shot and edited by Tommy Jones.
MUSIC
Vibe

Maxwell Lights Up The Soul Train Stage As The 2021 Legend Award Recipient

Living legend, Maxwell, received the highest honor at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Not only was the 48-year-old honored with the Legend Award, but he’s also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.  The soulful, eternal heartthrob performed sultry renditions of his timeless classics, including “Till The Cops Come Knockin’,” “Bad Habits,” and “Lifetime.” “Sumthin’ Sumthin'” immediately had the entire crowd on its feet and dancing in their chairs before slowing things down with his newest single, “Off.” The crowd then sang and swayed to “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” closing out the melodic performance. Presented by Jazmine...
MUSIC
defpen

Album Stream: Kaytranada – Intimidated

Weeks before hitting the final stretch of his fall tour, the newly minted GRAMMY-award winner Kaytranada has returned with new music. Kaytranada’s latest release arrives in the form of a three-song EP that features a number of talented musicians like Thundercat, H.E.R. and Mach-Hommy. While Kaytranada has been fairly busy...
MUSIC
defpen

Album Stream: Bryson Tiller – A Different Christmas

For years, the major knock on Bryson Tiller was that he often took extended breaks in between projects. He delivered the critically acclaimed Trapsoul in 2015 and went away for two years before dropping True To Self. After delivering True To Self, the Louisville native seemingly stepped away and disappeared. Fortunately, he returned in 2020 and he has not slowed down since. Within the last 18 months, the Louisville native has dropped not one, but two projects. Now, he’s back with a third.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Debuts Music Video for Mugen Train

The second season of Demon Slayer is inching closer to the end of the retelling of the Shonen franchise's first movie's storyline, The Mugen Train, and though the anime adaptation created by Ufotable is set to dive into a new arc via the Entertainment District Arc, that isn't stopping the series from releasing a new music video for the story focusing on a runaway locomotive. With the latest episode featuring Tanjiro and Inosuke attempting to take down the lower-tier demon known as Enmu, the series is looking to end the arc in grand fashion.
COMICS
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy