For the first time, a Black Santa will greet kids at U.S. Disney parks

capradio.org
 7 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The jolly old elf has been spotted in Florida's Disney World and California's Disneyland. A spokesperson said Disney wanted Santa to represent the diversity of the parks' surrounding communities....

www.capradio.org

Inside the Magic

Guests Take Cover as First Snowfall Stuns Disney Park

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at one Disney Park, and we are not talking about an excessive amount of snoap being sprayed out of a cannon. When Guests visit Disney World, they are never able to see much of a winter wonderland, even if all of the Parks are heavily decorated for the holidays. Being in Central Florida, Orlando may get a slight chill, but snow is not ever in the forecast. That being said, snow is possible in other Disney Parks around the world. Today marked a significant moment in the Disneyland Paris holiday season as both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Experienced their first snowfall of the year!
ORLANDO, FL
ComicBook

Disney Fans Respond to New Diverse Santa Claus Being Added to Theme Parks

Disney generated major headlines with the recent announcement that Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in California are both debuting black Santa Clauses to greet park guests, for the first time ever. Disney quietly started (forgive the term) integrating the new black Santas into the parks without any formal announcement – for an understandable reason (that it took this long). However, while Disney didn't ring any holiday bells to signal this milestone change in its policy, Disney parkgoers have done the job for them all too well, by sharing their surprise and delight about Black Santa's Disney park debut on social media.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

More Character Meet and Greets Have Returned to Disney World!

Character meet and greets have returned to Disney World in a new and modified way that Disney is calling “sightings.”. Character “sightings” allow guests one-on-one time with characters at a distance, and now more character meet and greets have returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Learn more here!. At Disney’s Hollywood...
KMPH.com

Santa flys into River Park in Fresno on Black Friday

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) gave Santa the “all clear” for his annual grand entrance helicopter arrival at River Park Shopping Center on Black Friday. Santa arrived at the Shops at River Park at 10:00 a.m. in the parking lot on the northeast corner of Hwy 41 & Nees Ave.
FRESNO, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

The Secret to Seeing Santa OUTSIDE of the Theme Parks in Disney World

You can see Santa in a number of spots in Disney World this year. In Animal Kingdom, you’ll find Santa on a boat. In Hollywood Studios, Santa appears in a special motorcade. You can also spot him during Very Merriest After Hours in Magic Kingdom, and Santa will soon arrive in EPCOT. But, what if you don’t have a park ticket? Well, you could still see Santa if you follow some special steps!
wdwinfo.com

Your Disney Holiday Gift Guide, Just in Time for Black Friday

With the holidays drawing nearer and whispers of stock shortages echoing worryingly through the streets, I thought we might tackle that gift list a bit earlier this year. Plus, a bonus of getting this underway now is that you might be able to enjoy some of the Black Friday specials coming up this week and into next.
microsoftnewskids.com

Grumpy Cat Meets Santa For The First Time And Completely Falls In Love

You might not know it from the look on Mackenzie’s face, but when the 15-year-old cat met Santa, it was one of the best days of her life. “She has resting grumpy face,” Angela Rasuse, Mackenzie’s mom, told The Dodo. “She can be the happiest cat in the world — like, thriving and having the best time, and she just has this grumpy look on her face.”
CBS Chicago

AAA Provides Best And Worst Times For Post-Holiday Travel

CHICAGO (CBS) – With the Thanksgiving holiday now over, AAA advises those who are traveling back to hit the road, sooner rather than later. AAA says the worst time to travel Sunday is from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The best time is before noon. That’s because AAA predicts more than 53 million people will have taken to the roads and skies to travel this holiday season. This brings travel volumes within 5 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with air travel almost completely recovering from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80 percent over last year. Because airports will be so crowded, experts are urging travelers to arrive early as long lines are very possible. Between last Tuesday, and this Monday O’Hare expects 1.2 million people to have flown in and out of the airport – that is a 155 percent increase compared to this time last year.
capradio.org

Pandemic related issues are making some holiday toys difficult to find

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Supply chain backlogs are making it hard to get some top holiday gifts, including the Magic Mixies Cauldron. Parents are turning to third parties, where the toy is selling for well over $100. Transcript. NOEL KING, HOST:. Problems with the supply chain...
CBS Pittsburgh

Mr. Tree In North Park Gets A Holiday Makeover

NORTH PARK (KDKA) — Nobody knows exactly when or who started it, but a tree in North Park has been bringing smiles for years. Whether on foot, on a bike, or in a car, you can’t miss it, and not long ago, John Shumway was walking by when the woman behind it was making some changes. A walk along North Parks trails is all about navigating the maze of tree trunks, none really more noticeable than the next. But if you walk the Pie Traynor Loop, one tree does stand out. (Photo Credit: John Shumway) On a walk through the park on a cool November day, KDKA’s John Shumway and his wife came across the decorator in the act, but Loretta Carr was quick to point out that she’s not the originator. The many faces of the tree have been chronicled by the Friends of North Park on their Facebook page. This past weekend, the tree transformed ahead of the Christmas holiday season.
thecorryjournal.com

Santa in city park

Above, families line up in front of the Corry City Park gazebo on Sunday afternoon for a chance to get a picture with Santa. Below, Santa Claus arrives by firetruck, waving to his fans. The event was organized by the Corry Kiwanis Club, with members of Corry Area High School’s Key Club helping out as well. Not only were children allowed to get a photo with Santa, but he also handed out hats, mittens and candy for the kids, and even doggie treats for the four-legged visitors. The items were funded by money raised throughout the year by the Kiwanis Club.

