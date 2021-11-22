After the coup, Sudan's civilian prime minister is said to be back in power
capradio.org
7 days ago
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. About one month after the Sudanese military removed the civilian prime minister from power, it now claims he is back in office. The actual circumstances are unclear. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Almost a month after a military coup, the civilian prime...
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Nuclear talks resume Monday between Iran and world powers in Vienna. The Biden administration has been trying to get the United States back into the 2015 nuclear agreement. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Next week, the United States returns to the bargaining table...
The reinstatement of Sudan’s prime minister after weeks under house arrest was the biggest concession made by the military since its Oct. 25 coup, but it leaves the country’s transition to democracy mired in crisis. The military reached a deal with Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday that would reinstate him as...
Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is reinstated following a coup, Chile’s presidential election heads for a runoff, and the world this week. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here. Hamdok Returns as Sudanese Prime...
CAIRO — Sudan’s deposed prime minister signed a deal with the military on Sunday that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. A key pro-democracy group that has mobilized dozens of protests had dismissed the deal as “a form of betrayal.”
Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok wey dem bin comot through coup last month and put under house arrest don return back to power. E show ontop TV to sign one new power-sharing agreement with coup leader Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan even as mass protests dey continue. But di civilian coalition...
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — A pro-military minister in Sudan says time is running out for the country’s deposed prime minister to agree to take a post in a military-led government after top generals seized power last month. Security forces, meanwhile, opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the capital, Khartoum, and...
Libya's government and the UN expressed concern Monday over an intimidation campaign that has shut the court where the son of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi is appealing his rejected presidential bid. Last Wednesday, Libya's electoral commission announced the rejection of the candidacy of his son Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes.
Ethiopia’s government is aiming sharp criticism at the US State Department as it seeks to maintain order in the face of a nearing rebel army that threatens to totally overwhelm its forces and unseat its leaders.Reuters reported that Ethiopian officials accused the US of spreading “fake news” after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a warning to US citizens in the country warning of the potential for terrorist attacks in open public spaces.State minister Kebede Dessisa issued a statement accusing the State Department of being the source of "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia”, according to ...
The Taliban co-founder and now prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund pledged Saturday that his government will "not interfere" in other countries' internal affairs, and urged international charities to continue offering aid to the war-ravaged country. "We ask all the international charity organisations to not withhold their aid and to help our exhausted nation... so that the problems of the people could be solved," Hassan said in his speech, insisting that the problems facing the country were the result of the previous governments.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Three white men are found guilty in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Members of the U.S. military are experiencing food insecurity. And, unrest continues in Sudan. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. How are Americans responding to a verdict in Brunswick, Ga.?. RACHEL MARTIN,...
The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
Kiev faces a financial penalty of as much as $4.5 billion, after a group of Chinese investors brought legal action against the country over violating the China-Ukraine bilateral investment agreement. Beijing Skyrizon Aviation, along with several other Chinese investors, has submitted the application to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in...
Remember that big release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve? Let us jog your memory: it was the hallmark solution proposed by the Biden administration to try and address soaring energy costs for Americans. Well, it turns out that most of that oil is going...
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Noel King talks to Dr. Margaret Harris of the World Health Organization about the omicron variant, why the WHO labeled it a variant of concern and if travel bans are successful. Transcript. NOEL KING, HOST:. All right. With us now is...
The US has already started deliveries of F-35s to both Japan and South Korea, despite the fact that neither country needs the F-35 nearly as much as Taiwan does. As we have reported in 2017, Taiwan would welcome the sale of the F-35 stealth fighter. Back then Taiwan was looking...
US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
The US military will re-inforce deployments and bases directed at China and Russia, while maintaining forces in the Middle East adequate to deter Iran and jihadist groups, the Pentagon said Monday, referencing results of a review.
The US Defense Department will be upgrading and expanding military facilities in Guam and Australia, underscoring its focus on China as the country's leading defense rival, officials said.
The details of the "global posture review," commissioned by President Joe Biden's administration early this year, would remain classified, the officials added, so as not to reveal plans to rivals.
The move comes in the wake of the formation of a new defense alliance, dubbed AUKUS, between the United States, Britain and Australia to counter a rising China, which has been building up its own navy and testing decades of US military dominance across Asia.
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Sweden's first female prime minister Magdalena Andersson returned to the post on Monday after being forced to resign last week. Andersson stood down as PM on Wednesday after her coalition collapsed, but was voted back in by a narrow margin on Monday. She'll lead a one-party government until an election is held in September.
Comments / 0