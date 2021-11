Chinese developer miHoYo — perhaps best known, at present, as the developer behind the billion dollar-generating free-to-play game Genshin Impact — has announced its plans to establish its first studio in the continent of North America. Based in the Canadian city of Montréal, the new office will over the next two years, employ approximately over one hundred employees. The developer’s North American branch will, it’s been confirmed, aid the main team in the development of what’s been described as a “brand-new AAA open-world action-adventure game, featuring shooting-based gameplay within a living, breathing paranormal world”.

