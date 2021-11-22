Black Friday 2021 deals: Live updates on the best deals from Amazon, Walmart, Macys and more

Black Friday 2021 is happening now: Live updates on the best deals you can get at Amazon, Best Buy and more. Reviewed / Tara Jacoby

It's the moment shoppers have been waiting for: Black Friday 2021 has truly kicked off. At Reviewed, we love great deals on amazing products, and with holiday shopping kicking off in earnest, we've compiled a comprehensive guide to all the cream-of-the-crop best Black Friday 2021 deals, the most jaw-dropping sales and answered all your questions about what, where and when to shop.

Black Friday officially starts on Friday, November 26 , but the deals are already in full swing. Many retailers—including Amazon , Best Buy , Target and Walmart —have been hosting early Black Friday deals all month long, and the savings are only heating up. With stock and supply chain issues being top-of-mind, we're advising shoppers looking for must-have items not to wait to buy , especially when if items are already discounted. Whether you're looking for a gift for loved ones , some top-tier tech or some holiday-gathering style, we've got you covered.

We've rounded up the best of the best Black Friday 2021 deals here. Check back often—we'll be adding new deals and updating this list with the latest sales and savings through Cyber Monday. Happy shopping!

1. New Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for $169.99 (Save $79.01)

2. iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) at Amazon for $549 (Save $250.99)

3. iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal at Amazon for $499 (Save $80.99)

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB at Best Buy for $849 (Save $150)

5. TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $338 at Walmart (Save $40)

6. Always Pan at Our Place for $99 (Save $46)

7. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush at Amazon for $34.88 (Save $25.11)

8. BoostIQ RoboVac 11S at Amazon for $137.98 (Save $92.01)

9. LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar at Amazon for $31.99 (save $8.00)

10. 6 months of Disney+ for free with an Amazon Music Unlimited Subscription from $7.99 per Month (Save $47.94)

The best Black Friday tech deals

The best Black Friday headphone deals

The best Black Friday laptop deals

The best Black Friday TV deals

The best Black Friday kitchen deals

The best Black Friday vacuum deals

The best Black Friday fashion deals

Women’s clothing

Men’s clothing

Purses and wallets

The best Black Friday shoe deals

The best Black Friday parenting deals

The best Black Friday lifestyle deals

The best Black Friday bedding and bath deals

The best Black Friday home and furniture deals

The best Black Friday sales

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November, after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will be emphasizing online shopping.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday falls on Friday, November 26, 2021 . Cyber Monday will take place on Monday, November 29, 2021 . Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year, Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2021 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. With ongoing supply chain issues, we expect to see stores start their sales sooner and end them later. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin in mid-October, with popular retailers, including Amazon , Best Buy and Walmart , offering up tons of epic deals.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 29, 2021 . Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some bargains stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals do we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday will have your needs covered.

What stores offer Black Friday 2021 deals?

Nearly every retailer from big box stores, like Amazon , Best Buy , Walmart and Target , and start-ups, like Leesa , Casper and Our Place , offer some sort of promotion during Black Friday.

How do I prepare for Black Friday?

Ahead of Black Friday, make a list. Keep in mind that Black Friday offers some of the best prices during the year, so it’s a good idea to shop for everyone on your shopping list.

During Black Friday, we expect retailers to limit the availability of the very best doorbuster deals. When these deals become available, they could run out quickly.

To ensure that you’ll be able to checkout with ease, make sure your shipping and payment information is up to date at the retailers you intend to shop. Be aware of how much cash back your credit cards will net for each retailer, or if there are benefits you’d like to use (for instance, some credit cards offer extended warranties for certain products purchased).

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign-up for a free, month-long trial. The subscription is $6.49 for students and $5.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance . For everyone else, an Amazon Prime subscription will cost $12.99 per month, or $119 per year. This subscription gets you free two-day shipping, plus tons of other benefits, including Prime Gaming, Prime Video and access to Amazon’s Lightning deals.

If you're planning on shopping Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the optimal time to start or renew your Prime membership would be Monday, November 1 . However, we recommend shopping early this year to avoid any supply issues.

