At nearby Kinwood Farm, the turkeys live a happy, natural life right up to Thanksgiving

My Family minus one Kane Spencer who was not born yet when this picture was taken. So here we are on the eve of Thanksgiving. I’ve said this before, but I don’t mind repeating it…this really IS my favorite holiday. The gathering with family and or friends, the lack of pretense and the idea of giving thanks for the blessings we each have in our lives, really does appeal to me. I’m blessed with my children and my grand kids, but also great friends and amazing co-workers within an industry we all love to participate in. It is always a treat to be able to go out and mix with folks who listen and see their reactions to people, places and events we are all made part of. That’s life! So let me just say thank you for your support over the years and Happy Thanksgiving to one and all. Stay safe, be smart and enjoy!!

FESTIVAL ・ 4 DAYS AGO