ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

At nearby Kinwood Farm, the turkeys live a happy, natural life right up to Thanksgiving

geneseorepublic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike a clever wild turkey in survival mode, you have to think ahead and move fast to get a Thanksgiving bird at Kinwood Farm near Hooppole. That's because the operators of Kinwood look at turkeys a little differently than most of us, who are used to seeing them around the holidays...

www.geneseorepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

A turkey farm shares what it takes to prep for Thanksgiving

LEECHBURG, PA (WDTV) - Pounds Turkey Farm works to prepare for the Thanksgiving Holiday well in advance and has been doing so since 1935. “We actually already have the poults ordered for next year, so you have to really be thinking a year out in the turkey farming business,” Beverly Pounds, the office manager of the farm said. “They (turkeys) grow all summer here, and then just prior to the holidays, they’re processed and dressed and are ready for the customers,” she said.
959theriver.com

Happy Thanksgiving.

My Family minus one Kane Spencer who was not born yet when this picture was taken. So here we are on the eve of Thanksgiving. I’ve said this before, but I don’t mind repeating it…this really IS my favorite holiday. The gathering with family and or friends, the lack of pretense and the idea of giving thanks for the blessings we each have in our lives, really does appeal to me. I’m blessed with my children and my grand kids, but also great friends and amazing co-workers within an industry we all love to participate in. It is always a treat to be able to go out and mix with folks who listen and see their reactions to people, places and events we are all made part of. That’s life! So let me just say thank you for your support over the years and Happy Thanksgiving to one and all. Stay safe, be smart and enjoy!!
FESTIVAL
Axios

Tracing Thanksgiving turkeys from farm to table

This year, the Thanksgiving turkey pipeline is experiencing supply chain problems, much like many industries and delivery systems in the U.S. To understand exactly what's happening and where, Axios Local teams in Iowa, Minnesota, and Arkansas teamed up to talk to a top producers of animal feed, check in on one of the nation's biggest turkey producers and examine how one of the country's largest retailers is handling complications.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Small farms in North Carolina ramp up to meet demand for Thanksgiving turkeys

In 2020, Jessica Evans raised 75 broad-breasted white turkeys at Evans Family Farm in Mount Ulla, North Carolina, selling out before Thanksgiving. Evans purchased 120 young turkeys at the start of this season to keep up with demand for pasture-raised poultry for the holiday season. In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, almost all of the turkeys raised at her Rowan County farm about 50 miles north of Charlotte have been sold. Evans blames concerns about a turkey shortage for the brisk sales.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Animals#Turkeys#Thanksgiving#Pesticides#Healthy Food#Kinwood Farm
Mercury

Gobbling up a frozen or farm-raised turkey?

As Americans pull up their chairs to the table for a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, the closest to a universal thought they will share is, “I hope the turkey isn’t dry.”. And while the quality of the meat undeniably falls on the cook’s ability to some degree many breeders believe your bird could be to blame for all the extra gravy that’s used to mask the taste.
AGRICULTURE
hometownstations.com

Turkey giveaway will provide Lima families a happy thanksgiving

A turkey giveaway will help local families have a great thanksgiving. Fresh-N-Faded, Endifferent Taste, and Lima City Councilman Derry Glenn will be handing turkeys to families this Wednesday at Fresh-N-Faded. Those who registered for the giveaway will be able to come down and get at turkey just in time for...
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Netflix
moodyonthemarket.com

Farm Bureau: Cost Of Thanksgiving Dinner Up This Year

The cost of preparing a Thanksgiving dinner is up this year. That’s according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. It’s released a report on the issue below:. Enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends is a priority for many Americans, but paying attention to how the meal will impact the budget is also important. Farm Bureau’s 36th annual survey indicates the average cost of this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 is $53.31 or less than $6.00 per person. This is a $6.41 or 14% increase from last year’s average of $46.90.
AGRICULTURE
Morning Journal

How not to fry up that Thanksgiving turkey

Elyria firefighters are so good at their jobs, they can’t even create a dangerous situation when they want to. Fire Chief Joe Pronesti invited the public and media Nov. 22 to Station No. 1, 40 Cedar St., for a demonstration on how not to deep fry a turkey. Over the...
ELYRIA, OH
Sun-Journal

Greaney’s Turkey Farm wraps up 40th season in Mercer

MERCER — At Greaney’s Turkey Farm in Mercer, preparations for Thanksgiving Day began months ago, when hundreds of poults arrived at the farm on Main Street, ready to be raised and eventually processed for sale at the farm or stores. For the 40th consecutive year, Scott Greaney was at the...
MERCER, ME
alaskasnewssource.com

Wasilla farm raises fresh turkeys for Thanksgiving

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some might say an afternoon on the couch watching football or a morning parade, but when it comes to Thanksgiving traditions there’s one thing most people can agree on; a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner is a must. That may be why Chandra McCain-Finch said all of...
inquirer.com

Salmonella is common on turkey farms, but it doesn’t need to ruin Thanksgiving

As you plan Thanksgiving gatherings with family and friends, you should also prepare for one common uninvited guest: salmonella. The bacterium is commonly found in poultry and eggs, and can quickly turn a delicious dinner spread into a disaster. About 26,000 people are hospitalized and 400 people die from foodborne salmonella illness annually, according to the CDC.
FOOD SAFETY
New Jersey Monthly

A Flock of Challenges for NJ’s Turkey Farms This Thanksgiving

It’s all (available) hands on deck as New Jersey’s turkey farms ready for their second pandemic-era Thanksgiving. Labor shortages have hit local purveyors, including Hinck’s Turkey Farm in Wall Township. According to Margie Hinck Longo, it’s been tough to find workers for the farm’s Manasquan retail shop, where the birds are sold and picked up. “We are lucky enough that our farm relies on family and friends…. We even have friends that take time off from their regular jobs and help us the week of Thanksgiving,” she says. Hinck’s plans to sell about 4,000 turkeys to individual customers for Thanksgiving.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
clevelandmagazine.com

Four Cleveland Turkey Farms to Check Out This Thanksgiving

Are your feathers in a ruffle because you can't find the perfect turkey? Fear not, as these four Cleveland-area turkey farms have just what you need. Oh my gourd, it’s almost time for one of the best days of the year: Thanksgiving. When you first think of this holiday, chances are Aunt Susan’s green bean casserole, football games and the Thanksgiving day parade come to mind. And while those are all valid parts of the Holiday, let’s not forget about the star of the show: the turkey. If you’re still looking for the perfect bird for the holidays, check out these four local turkey farms.
CLEVELAND, OH
KYTV

Live, Life, Well: Navigating conflict with family at Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For some of you, Thanksgiving is a time to carefully navigate your differences with family members over current events. For instance, you may be facing differences of opinion over COVID-19 vaccination for adults or children. Clinical Psychologist Doctor Jennifer Baker says her clients are worried about family fallout over vaccines.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WOUB

Experience the true story of writer and naturalist in “My Life as a Turkey” on NATURE – Nov. 24 at 8 pm

When wildlife artist and naturalist Joe Hutto wants to “talk turkey,” he means something quite different than you might think, because he actually speaks the language of wild turkeys. And having spent more than a year as the full-time parent of a clutch of young turkeys, he learned much more than just how to talk turkey. What started as an informal science experiment became a very personal, very emotional journey that ended up changing his life in ways he could never have imagined. Based on his true story, Nature’s My Life as a Turkey recreates Hutto’s moving tale of raising wild turkey hatchlings in Florida’s Flatwoods.
ANIMALS
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Chronicle: Thanksgiving turkeys at Goose Pond Farms in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. — If you are lucky, or you just plan way in advance, you could be gobbling up a turkey from Goose Pond Farm in north Alabama this Thanksgiving! In the WVTM 13 Chronicle report above, host Lisa Crane takes you to Hartselle where farmer Charles Ritch is making sure the 500 pre-claimed turkeys are not only healthy but happy before they leave the farm for the table.
HARTSELLE, AL
Springfield News Sun

Turkey prices jump before Thanksgiving; family farms seek to gobble up local market

Those looking to put a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving could see significantly higher prices than in years past. Wholesale prices for frozen turkeys average $1.23 per pound this year, up 14% from $1.07 in 2020 and a staggering 37% from 89 cents a pound in 2019, according to a World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates projection. Prices are closer now to what they were in 2016 when they averaged $1.17 per pound.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy