We have heard this phrase for years but when it comes to Global Climate Change, acting locally may be our best way forward. The United Nations International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has issued a Code Red for humankind on climate change. This existential threat has been called a climate crisis, a climate emergency and many other things but it really doesn’t matter what it’s called. It’s time to stop talking about climate change and actually do something about it. Everybody talks about the extreme weather and the climate but who is going to do something about it?

IOWA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO